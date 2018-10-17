TRS will sweep Assembly elections, declares KCR

Hyderabad: TRS chief and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said, “In the upcoming assembly elections, TRS retaining power is a foregone conclusion; our fight is to win 100 plus seats”. He said for opposition parties, elections were a political game, but for TRS it was a task. He said that the TRS was going to have a clean sweep in four to five districts. He said in southern Telangana, TRS was the leading party.

Attacking the Congress, Mr Chandrasekhar Rao said “Am I afraid of Rahul Gandhi if he comes to Telangana? In fact early elections are called by me, if someone does not have the guts, will be bring elections?”

He said that after December, it would be known who would shave the beard and who would grow a beard. It may be recall that TPCC Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that he would not shave his beard till the Congress came to power in the upcoming assembly elections.

Speaking about the BJP, the CM said “BJP has no existence in Telangana, it will not get even a single seat.” He said that Telangana state needed a stable government and political stability. He said that the TRS would form a stable government and bring political stability by wining more than 100 seats. Reacting on Congress leader S. Jaipal Reddy comments, Mr Rao said, “He has become aged and he is committing slips of the tongue”.