Nation, Politics

Copying Cong manifesto won’t help KCR pass people’s test, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KIRAN REDDY ALTHURU
Published Oct 17, 2018, 12:53 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2018, 12:53 am IST
He went onto say, “Funny, that Mr Rao came to know that there are about 12 Lakh unemployed youth in the state''.
Uttam Kumar Reddy
Hyderabad: The TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has slammed the caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) saying that, “copying the Congress party manifesto will not help KCR to pass the test of elections”. Soon after Mr Chandrasekhar Rao announced the election manifesto of  the Telangana Rashtra Samiti, Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that “Mr Chandrasekhar Rao has finally copied the promises of Congress and listed the manifesto of TRS. This shows the victory of Congress party in the forthcoming elections.”

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday evening, Mr Uttam said, “The Chief Minister has made new promises to cheat the people of Telangana and forgot to talk about the earlier promises that he made during the 2014 polls. He said that he would enhance the pension amount, would give an allowance to unemployed youth, loan waiver for the farmers on a single time basis etc. But, we don’t understand why he didn’t do all these things as a Chief Minister and is now promising them. Is he thinking that people will believe him? When we questioned about the farmer loan waivers, Mr Chandrasekhar Rao said that the government would be bearing the loan interest but did not follow through later.”

 

He added, “When we made these promises, caretaker Minister K.T. Rama Rao criticised us saying that to fulfill the promises, the state would need the budget of entire South India. What will Mr KTR say now, people have now come to know that his intention was to criticise the Congress and mislead the public.”

He went onto say, “Funny, that Mr Rao came to know that there are about 12 Lakh unemployed youth in the state. Why didn’t he notice the unemployed youth when he was the Chief Minister? We are happy that  he realized at least that our promises are most worthy, but, the public is not ready to believe him. The caretaker Chief Minister has tried to warn us in his press conference and he should know that no one is afraid of him. The Congress government will see where Mr Chandrasekhar Rao will hide his money that he earned through corruption.”

He said, “Mr Rao has cheated Muslims and STs in the name of reservations, poor in the name of double bedroom houses, and unemployed in the name of jobs, Dalits in the name of Dalit Chief Minister and farmers in the name of loan waiver. He should apologise to all the sections of Telangana. In all these years, Mr Chandrasekhar Rao has not even spoke to the families of farmers where more than 4500 farmers has committed suicide. I urge the people of Telangana not to believe Mr Rao.”

Tags: n uttam kumar reddy, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




The arrangements for the visit of Congress president Rahul Gandhi to Adilabad and Nizamabad districts on October 20 is keeping local Congress leaders busy. Mr Rahul Gandhi will participate in a Sadbhavana Yatra at Charminar before addressing public meetings at Bhainsa and Kamareddy on Saturday.
