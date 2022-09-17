  
Nation Politics 17 Sep 2022 Modi made life easie ...
Nation, Politics

Modi made life easier for the differently-abled: Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 17, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Sep 17, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
In an event held to mark Modi’s 72nd birthday, under the aegis of Atal Behari Vajpayee Foundation, Amit Shah distributed appliances and kits to differently-abled persons here on Saturday. — DC Image/Deepak Deshpande
HYDERABAD: Union home minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the utmost importance to the well-being of differently-abled persons, ‘Divyangs’. Modi had devoted his life for the service of people, especially the poor, Dalits and BCs, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah said that the Prime Minsiter wanted every person to follow the motto that service to mankind is service to God. After coming to power, Modi had concentrated on making life easier for the differently-abled persons, the minister said.

India was the only country to print currency notes Divyang-friendly, he pointed out. The currency note is embossed with the relevant figures, using which visually challenged persons can recognise the face value.

The Prime Minister has urged all government offices and public transport to be accessible to the differently-abled persons, he said.  Shah appreciated his Cabinet colleague G. Kishan Reddy for taking the initiative of serving divyangs on Modi's birthday.

He said Modi tried to uplift seven crore poor people in the country by providing them a house, electricity, toilets, gas and insurance facilities. Kishan Reddy, BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, OBC Morcha chairman Dr K. Laxman and party leaders Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, N.V. Subhash and Naidu Prakash were present on the occasion.

