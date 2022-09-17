  
Centre’s Hyderabad Liberation Day celebration begins today

Published Sep 17, 2022, 12:50 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2022, 2:43 am IST
Sardar Patel being welcomed by the Nizam of Hyderabad in this file picture.
HYDERABAD: The stage is set for the Centre’s Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations here on September 17, the first ever such celebration following the Police Action of 1948. Union home minister Amit Shah will participate in the celebrations as chief guest. The event will be held from 8.45 am to 11.10 am.

Union culture minister G. Kishan Reddy, Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde of Maharashtra and Basavaraj Bommai of Karnataka and senior BJP leaders are expected to participate in the programme.

The day marks the integration of the erstwhile Hyderabad State with the Indian Union, after security forces invaded Hyderabad and defeated the Nizam’s Army and the Razakar units on September 17, 1948.

Arrangements are being made for the last one week at Parade Ground for the event. The ministry of culture has roped artists, folk dancers, and traditional Gussadi dancers to perform during the Liberation Day celebrations.

Kishan Reddy who is closely monitoring the arrangements for the programme, BJP Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind and former MP Vijayashanthi visited an exhibition of Hyderabad Liberation Day events set up at Parade Ground.  Shah was expected to reach Hyderabad on Friday night.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, BJP state general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy said that Amit Shah will attend the BJP core committee to be held at Tourism Plaza at Begumpet on Saturday from 11.20 am to 1 noon.

Union home minister will also participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi birthday celebrations on Saturday at Classic Gardens in Secunderabad from 1.40 pm to 2.30 pm, he said. Replying to a question, Premender Reddy said that Amit Shah will stay at National Police Academy and he may participate in official programmes there.

TSRTC buses have been arranged to provide transport for people to participate in the Liberation Day celebrations. Flexiboards, badge boards and flags have been set up across the twin cities. Parade Ground wore festive look as the defence personnel, Union ministry of culture officials, cantonment staff took part in the arrangements.

Tags: september 17 hyderabad liberation day, telangana national integration day, amit shah, basavaraj bommai
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


