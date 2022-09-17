  
Are Cantonment residents living in Pak or Bangladesh, questions Bandi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDRA PULLOOR
Published Sep 17, 2022, 12:16 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2022, 12:16 am IST
BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar (DC File Image)
HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday criticised K. Chandrashekhar Rao for ignoring the administration of the state and people's affairs while focusing solely on politics, claiming that where Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked 18 hours per day, Rao slept 18 hours per day.

As part of his fourth phase of the Praja Sangrama Yatra, which entered its fifth day on Friday, Sanjay paid visits to the Cantonment areas and the Malkajgiri Assembly constituency. He blamed the TRS government for the lack of civic amenities in the region, including roads, sewage systems, and drinking water.

Sanjay claimed that none of the welfare schemes of the Modi government were implemented in the cantonment area and accused the Telangana administration of failing to address local civic issues. He claimed that the TRS government had failed to provide the people with the 2.4 lakh houses that the Centre had approved for the state.

Assuring the residents of the cantonment that he would take the responsibility to get adequate funding to improve the area, Sanjay promised to secure `700 crore from the Centre for the development of the cantonment if his party was elected to power in the upcoming elections.

“Does the CM consider cantonment to be a part of the country? Are the people who live here from Pakistan or Bangladesh? People are having a lot of issues because they cannot access basic necessities. People no longer trusted CM, and the TRS party is on a ventilator," he remarked.

Since the Telangana government's motive to occupy the lands in the cantonment area had failed, Sanjay alleged that the CM and his administration neglected the residents of the cantonment.

Further, he accused the TRS government of spreading false propaganda over the allotment of Cantonment lands to the state government. While the Centre had allowed the construction of the new state secretariat in the Bison Polo Ground in Secunderabad, the TRS government lied and claimed that permission had not been granted. “I am ready for a debate on Cantonment lands,” he challenged.

