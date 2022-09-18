Amit Shah hints at TRS-Congress electoral pact in state

HYDERABAD: The BJP core committee meeting that was chaired by the Union home minister here on Saturday discussed the possible electoral alliance between TRS and the Congress.

According to BJP sources, Shah hinted at a TRS-Congress pact in Telangana. He reminded the state party leaders that the TRS had supported UPA candidate Margaret Alva in the Vice President elections. In the next Assembly elections, the TRS may inch towards the Congress, he said.

To commemorate Hyderabad Liberation Day, Shah had reached Hyderabad on Friday night to participate in Saturday’s celebration at Parade Ground. The party high command had invited 16 leaders for the core committee meeting but three leaders, including P. Muralidhar Rao, Shiva Prakash and Bangaru Shruthi apparently could not make it.

Reportedly, Shah appreciated state leaders for their efforts to strengthen the party base in Telangana. He expressed satisfaction over the good response for Praja Sangrama Yatra taken up by state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. The ensuing Munugode byelection, bike rallies and other organisational issues were discussed in the meeting.

“If people vote for the Congress in Telangana, it will go in waste,” many leaders said in the meeting. After Shah’s remarks, many state leaders decided to campaign against the proposed alliance of TRS and Congress and drive home the point that only the BJP could oust the K. Chandrashekar Rao government.

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, state party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, incharges Tarun Chugh and Sunil Bansal, OBC Morcha president Dr K. Laxman, party leaders D.K. Aruna, Nallu Indrasena Reddy, Vijayashanthi, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, G. Vivek Venkat Swamy, Dugyala Pradeep Kumar, and A.P. Jithender Reddy were present.