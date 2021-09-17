Telangana Cabinet approves quota for BCs, SCs, STs for setting up liquor shops

The decision was approved at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Thursday. (Photo:Twitter)

Hyderabad: The state government will extend reservations for Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities for setting up liquor shops in the state from the new excise year beginning November 1.

The decision was approved at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Thursday. Fifteen per cent reservation will be extended to the BCs (Gowda community), 10 per cent reservation to SCs and 5 per cent reservation to STs.

The government currently gives licences for 2,216 liquor shops. The quotas approved by the Cabinet will help these sections get 554 shops. The licences have a validity of two years.

There are indications that the government may increase liquor shops by 200 in new excise policy from November. If that happens, applicants from reserved categories can bag 50 more liquor shops.

The Cabinet has approved the allocation of an additional Rs 100 crore to the already sanctioned amount of Rs 300 crore to repair roads damaged in the recent heavy rains.

The Cabinet directed the medical and health department to speed up works on four new government medical colleges so as to begin classes from the upcoming academic year, 2022-23.

The Cabinet also instructed officials to speed up measures for construction of four new government super-specialty hospitals in Hyderabad.

The Cabinet asked officials to take steps to increase oxygen production to 550 metric tonnes from the present 280 metric tonnes. Health officials informed the Cabinet that the Covid situation was under control and there was no spike after the reopening of educational institutions from September 1. Officials said the department is geared to face the situation in the event of Covid striking children, and 5,200 beds and medical equipment had been kept ready.

The Cabinet asked elected to take part in the special vaccination drive that started on September 16 and make it a big success. It said Telangana already reached a major milestone by administering over 2.56 crore vaccine doses so far.

The other decisions of the Cabinet included constituting sub-committees to resolve the Podu land issues, the Dharani portal issues, allotment of 1,261 sq. yards plot in Narayanaguda to the Raja Bahadur Venkatarama Reddy Educational Society for a nominal price for construction of a girls hostel, and approval to Sangameshwara and Basaveshwara lift irrigation schemes in Undivided Medak district at a cost of Rs 2,653 crore.