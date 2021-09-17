Nation Politics 17 Sep 2021 Kerala: Congress wit ...
Kerala: Congress withdraws suspension of former MLA Sivadasan Nair

Published Sep 17, 2021, 1:34 pm IST
Nair and former KPCC general secretary K P Anil Kumar were temporarily suspended from the party by KPCC chief alleging 'lack of discipline'
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Friday withdrew the suspension of its senior leader and former MLA K Sivadasan Nair for publicly expressing displeasure over the selection of the party's district chiefs in the state by the AICC.

Announcing the decision to withdraw his suspension, KPCC chief K Sudhakaran said the explanation given by Nair was satisfactory and his service was required for giving strength to the party.

 

Nair and former KPCC general secretary K P Anil Kumar were "temporarily suspended" from the party on August 29 by KPCC chief Sudhakaran alleging "lack of discipline".

Kumar quit the Congress on September 14 and joined the CPI(M), alleging that Sudhakaran wrested the party state unit's leadership just like the Taliban had captured Afghanistan.

Both Nair and Kumar had made scathing criticism against the state leadership over the selection of District Congress Committee (DCC) chiefs.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) had last month published the list of 14 DCC chiefs in the state, following which the disgruntled leaders had made the remarks on TV talk shows.

 

 

Tags: k sivadasan nair, kpcc chief, k sudhakaran, kerala pradesh congress committee
Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
