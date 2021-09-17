Jagan tells ministers, MLAs to counter Opposition charges

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday asked his ministers to undertake extensive field visits and retaliate to the allegations from the opposition parties against the YSR Congress government.

The call was made at the AP cabinet meeting at Velagapudi. The CM pointed out that there was a lag in relation to ministers and legislators countering the false propaganda of the opposition parties against the government.

The CM informed the ministers that the team of Prashant Kishor will start strategizing about the 2024 polls in AP from next year, to help the YSRC acquire a new energy for the general elections.

According to the sources, Jagan suggested that plans should be readied for MLAs and MLCs to conduct field visits wherein they can mingle with the masses and get to know the difficulties of the people at the ground level. The Opposition's “misinformation campaign” on the issue of cuts in social security pensions must be countered with facts, he told the ministers.

He said the ministers should explain to the people about the fair process of selection of beneficiaries, inclusion of the rich in the list of pension beneficiaries by the last Telugu Desam government and the need to weed out such beneficiaries from the scheme.

Several ministers stated that the previous TD government had done injustice to the deserving individuals vis-à-vis this scheme. They said the power burden of the true-up charges also was what the previous government left behind.

The CM asked the ministers to provide social security pensions to all eligible beneficiaries without any bias.

Jagan made several suggestions to the ministers about party, government administration and on election strategies. He asked the minister to go into the election mood from now on. He suggested that the party and the government should move forward hand-in-hand with a clear strategy. The strategies should be drawn up for the coming elections right now and all must work dedicatedly to strengthen the party.