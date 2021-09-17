Housing loans: AP approves one-time settlement scheme to benefit 46,61,737 people

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Cabinet’s weekly meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken several important decisions on Thursday, including one under which the government will offer a one-time settlement for long-pending housing loans under the government housing scheme between the 1983 and 2011 (August 15) period.

Minister for transport and I&PR Perni Venkataramaiah alias Nani told the media after the Cabinet meeting that 46,61,737 people would benefit from this in the state. A Rs 10,000 payment will be the one-time settlement in rural areas, as against Rs15,000 in municipalities and Rs 20,000 in cities and corporation areas.

The government decided to give the name of fund donors to medical, health and educational institutions in the state.

The Cabinet approved a Rs 35,000 housing loan, gave approval for the minority sub-plan, and discussed altogether 39 matters at the meeting.

“The Cabinet has approved the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme for loanees of AP housing corporation, who have taken loans from 1983 to August 15, 2011. The loanees can avail of the ITS by paying the prescribed amount till December 15. Revenue department officials will register the land to the beneficiaries on December 21,” Nani said.

In case of those who have taken a loan from the AP Housing Corporation and constructed a house and later sold it due to any reason, the buyer thereof also can get the land registered. This, provided that he is also poor and doesn’t own a house. The amount for OTS in such cases is Rs 20,000 in rural areas, Rs 30,000 in urban areas and Rs 40,000 in corporations.

Nani said in the case of those who had taken land from the government and constructed the house on their own, the government would register their houses for free.

The minister said the Cabinet has approved a proposal to provide an additional Rs 35,000 as loan to housing scheme beneficiaries who are also part of self-help groups, at 3 per cent interest rate.

The Cabinet has also approved the release of a second installment of the YSR Asara programme. The financial assistance of Rs 6,470.76 crore will be given to women in 8,00,042 self-help groups.

Eligible beneficiaries who were missed out in the first installment of the YSR Aasara Scheme will receive the financial assistance of two installments in the second term.

The Cabinet decided to take further action with the Solar Energy Corporation to implement a 10,000 MW solar power project to supply nine hours’ daytime free power to farmers on a sustainable basis for the next 30 years, at the rate of Rs 2.49 per unit.

This apart, the cabinet has approved implementation of a sub-plan for minorities on par with SC, ST and BCs for the welfare of the minorities across the state.

It also approved a proposal from the Microsoft Corporation (India) for imparting skills to students in the state to leverage the global firm’s expertise in technology and education. Under this, 1,62,000 students and unemployed youths from over 300 colleges and skill development centers will be enrolled in 40 certification courses.

The Cabinet has approved a proposal to name government schools and hospitals after donors in cases where the donation amount is of Rs 50 lakh for satellite foundation schools, Rs 1 crore for primary schools, Rs 3 crore for high schools and Rs 1 crore for primary health centres, Rs 5 crore for community healthcare centers and Rs10 crore for area hospitals.

It also approved a proposal to amend the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The Cabinet approved a recommendation to transfer 15 acre government land in Ajjivalasa village, Araku Valley mandal of Visakhapatnam district in favour of the Tribal Welfare Department for construction of the Ekalavya Model Residential School.

The Cabinet also approved allotment of 53.45 acres of land in Masapeta village, Rayachoti mandal, to the Yogi Vemana University for starting a PG Centre.

By another decision, the Cabinet approved a proposal to allot 4.59 acres of land in Putlampalli Village in Kadapa mandal to the L.V. Prasad Eye Institute and two acres in Adavitakkellapadu of Guntur West mandal to a renowned badminton player for the setting up of a badminton academy.

The Cabinet approved a plan to allot 223 acres of land in Edavalli village of Chilakaluripeta mandal to the AP mineral development corporation and 0.31 acre land in Rajamahendravaram urban town to the minority welfare department for construction of a community hall and education institution.

This apart, the Cabinet approved the AP Foster Care Guidelines 2021.

Approval was given for the widening of the Punganuru Branch Canal from 79.600km point to the 220.350km point as part of the Rayalseema drought mitigation project, HNSS Project Phase 2 works, at a cost of Rs 1,929 crore via a relaxation in FRBM norms.

The Cabinet also approved the creation of a new law and order police station at Kasinayana Mandal in YSR Kadapa district and the setting up of a new agriculture polytechnic college in Thogaram village of Amadalavalasa mandal in Srikakulam district.

By another decision, the Cabinet approved the setting up of the AP state organic certification authority and sanctioned a financial assistance of Rs1.50 crore.

The Cabinet also approved the creation of Badvel as a new revenue division with ten mandals under it.