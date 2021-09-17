Nation Politics 17 Sep 2021 Counting of votes in ...
Counting of votes in Andhra Pradesh Parishad polls on September 19

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 17, 2021, 10:34 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2021, 10:34 am IST
The SEC ordered for compliance with Covid-19 protocols as per HC direction, while taking up counting of votes
The counting will begin from 8.00 AM onwards and the results will be declared soon after completion of counting. (Representational image: PTI)
Vijayawada: The counting of votes in Andhra Pradesh Parishad polls will be held on September 19. The counting will begin from 8.00 AM onwards and the results will be declared soon after completion of counting.

The State Election Commission issued a notification in this regard on Thursday late night. The Commission asked to take up counting of votes polled in mandal parishad and Zilla parishad territorial constituencies. Th EC directive was based on the High Court order allowing it to take up the exercise. The HC set aside the single judge order which nullified the SEC’s notification for conduct of polls stating that it failed to honour the Supreme Court guidelines to ensure issue of poll notification prior to four weeks polling day and ordered for conduct of fresh polls.

 

The SEC ordered for compliance with Covid-19 guidelines/protocols as per HC direction, while taking up counting of votes. It asked the candidates to deliver notices of appointment of counting agents in a prescribed manner to the returning officer concerned if not already done, or for revocation of appointment, as the case may be by 5.00 pm on September 18.

Tags: andhra pradesh zilla parishad polls, ap high court, andhra pradesh election commission, counting of votes
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


