Cong jubilant over huge turnout to ‘Dalit Dandora’

The massive gathering at the Congress' Dalit Dandora in Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s home constituency Gajwel on Friday seems to have boosted the morale of party leaders and cadres. (Photo:Twitter)

HYDERABAD: The massive gathering at the Congress' Dalit Dandora in Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s home constituency Gajwel on Friday seems to have boosted the morale of party leaders and cadres.

Congress leaders are said to be surprised at the turnout even as the ruling party allegedly created hurdles to prevent people from attending the meeting by exerting pressure on them through the TRS elected representatives, threatening them with cancelling their Aasara pensions, 2BHK houses etc if they attended the meeting.

Congress sources said they never expected such a turnout in the Chief Minister’s home turf as traffic came to a grinding halt in a radius of 20 km around Gajwel. Several thousands of people failed to make it to the meeting venue due to traffic jams and lack of space in the grounds.

The response was so huge that the sprawling ground was lit with thousands of mobile phone torches when Revanth asked people to switch on the lights to extend support to the rally and urged people to show way to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chandrashekar Rao who were stuck in darkness.

Revanth Reddy dared the CM and the intelligence department to count each head who attended the meeting and ascertain for themselves whether one lakh people attended or not as stated by him earlier. He said if their count came even one less than one lakh, he was ready to hold a meeting again in Gajwel with five lakh people in six months.

Looking at the huge response, Revanth Reddy announced from the dais itself that he would undertake the next round of Dandora rallies for the cause of unemployed and students in Telangana from October 2 to December 9. The Congress also released a 15-point chargesheet against the TRS government on the occasion highlighting the failures of the KCR government.