Nation Politics 17 Sep 2021 BJP eying major push ...
Nation, Politics

BJP eying major push to COVID vaccination on Modi's birthday

PTI
Published Sep 17, 2021, 11:27 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2021, 11:27 am IST
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya called for a major push to the vaccination drive on Friday, saying it would be the perfect gift for Modi
BJP supporters perform rituals on the banks of river Ganga to celebrate 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Patna, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (PTI Photo)
 BJP supporters perform rituals on the banks of river Ganga to celebrate 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Patna, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The BJP is set to launch a mega 20-day public outreach from Friday on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday and it will continue till October 7 to also commemorate his 20 years in public life, including as Gujarat chief minister.

The party has asked its workers across the country to facilitate COVID-19 vaccination drive on the birthday as part of its "Seva and Samarpan" campaign.

 

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya called for a major push to the vaccination drive on Friday, saying it would be the perfect gift for Modi on his birthday. "Tomorrow is the birthday of our beloved prime minister, lets do #VaccineSeva by helping all unvaccinated people including their loved ones, family members and all sections of the society by getting them vaccinated. This would be a birthday gift for the prime minister," he said in a tweet in Hindi on Thursday.

Since Modi became prime minister in 2014, the BJP has been celebrating his birthday as 'Seva Diwas' (Service Day) and organises welfare activities across the country for a week but this time it has been extended to 20 days as he is completing his two decades holding public office.

 

BJP president J P Nadda has issued a set of instructions to party workers for organising health and blood donation camps and distributing rations to poor as part of the campaign. Over 14 crore ration bags printed with Modi's pictures will also be distributed among the needy during the exercise.

As part of the campaign, the BJP workers will carry out a large-scale cleanliness drive on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and people will be encouraged to use Khadi and local products. On this occasion, the party has said that five crore postcards will be sent from the BJP booth workers to Modi across the country highlighting that they are committing themselves to public service. The party has also asked workers to publicise the auction of gifts received by Modi.

 

The LJP faction headed by Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras will also celebrate Modi's birthday by distributing food among the poor and planting saplings in the national capital.

The party will observe the day as "Seva Sankalp Diwas", its spokesperson Shravan Kumar said. 

...
Tags: narendra modi birthday, pm modi birthday, covid vaccination, vaccination drive, #vaccineseva
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Chinese FM Wang Yi in Dushanbe on the sidelines of SCO meet. (PTI Photo)

EAM Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Wang in Dushanbe

The counting will begin from 8.00 AM onwards and the results will be declared soon after completion of counting. (Representational image: PTI)

Counting of votes in Andhra Pradesh Parishad polls on September 19

Gummadi Anuradha (Twitter)

Gummadi Anuradha first Adivasi woman in Telugu states to head a law college

A team led by Dharmapuri circle inspector Koteshwar Rao started a manhunt for the accused and nabbed him at about 5.30 pm on Thursday near Nerella of Sambashivuni Gutta. — Representatoinal image/By arrangement

Teen arrested for molesting minor in Jagtial district



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bhupendra Patil team wholly new, all Rupani ministers dropped

Newly sworn-in state ministers and former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani after the the state ministerial Cabinet swearing-in ceremony in Gandhinagar, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Kamal Haasan's MNM to contest independently in Tamil Nadu local body elections

The MNM was in an alliance with All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) in the recently held assembly polls. (Photo: PTI/File)

Modi, Shah set agencies after TMC leaders, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during party workers' meeting for Bhabanipur assembly bypoll, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

No discussion on filling vacant berths during Delhi visit: Basavaraj Bommai

With too many aspirants, Bommai is under pressure to expand the cabinet and fill up four vacant berths. (PTI)

Use of 'sir', 'madam' will be banned in all Cong ruled panchayats: KPCC president

KPCC president K Sudhakaran said use of 'sir' and 'madam' were remnants of the British colonial rule and were therefore, undemocratic. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->