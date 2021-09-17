Nation Politics 17 Sep 2021 Shah praises Sanjay ...
Nation, Politics

Shah praises Sanjay for padayatra show

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 17, 2021, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2021, 7:00 am IST
Amit Shah took Sanjay in his car to the helipad from the place of meeting and had a discussion about the state politics
Sanjay took names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah many times in his speech and said he could not imagine India without Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. — DC Image
 Sanjay took names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah many times in his speech and said he could not imagine India without Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. — DC Image

ADILABAD: Union minister for home affairs Amit Shah on Friday appreciated BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for moving close to the people and knowing their problems by taking up the Maha Sangrama Yatra in Telangana and said Sanjay’s yatra would cover all 119 Assembly constituencies and prepare the ground for the BJP to face the next elections in the state.

Amit Shah showered a lot of praises on Bandi Sanjay and took his name often in his speech.

 

During his speech, in a classic gaffe, Amit Shah began a sentence with ‘Bandi Sanjay’s government’, but instantly realised the faux pas and stopped in the middle. He resumed his speech after correcting it as ‘Bandi Sanjay’s yatra’.

Amit Shah seemed to have been impressed with Sanjay’s speech on seeing the kind of response he got from the public for his attack on Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his family.    

According to sources, Amit Shah took Sanjay in his car to the helipad from the place of meeting and had a discussion about the state politics and conveyed his and the party Central leadership’s support to Sanjay. It is said that Amit Shah told Sanjay to go ahead with his plans and programmes to strengthen the party in the state.

 

Meanwhile, addressing the gathering, Sanjay Kumar came down heavily on Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for not observing September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day. He appealed to the TRS MLAs to come out of the party and pull down the government and join the BJP if they were really committed Telanganites.

He criticised Chandrashekar Rao for insulting Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel who liberated Telangana from the clutches of the Nizam and said otherwise Hyderabad state would have joined Pakistan. Sanjay asked Rao to reveal the name of the intellectual who told him not to observe Telangana Liberation Day officially since it created communal tensions in the state.                 

 

Sanjay took names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah many times in his speech and said he could not imagine India without Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Sanjay said he was 50 years old and wished to offer his remaining age to Amit Shah for his long life to serve the country.      

...
Tags: amit shah, bandi sanjay kumar, maha sangrama yatra, bandi sanjay's government, bandi sanjay's yatra, kcr, telangana liberation day, sardar vallabhai patel, narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Horoscope 18 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

As many as 116 static cranes, apart from 56 mobile cranes, will be used at 33 locations. HMDA will remove idols soon after their immersion from Hussainsagar and NTR Marg. — Representational image/DC

All set for Ganesh immersion on Sunday

Telugu Desam leader Nandendla Brahmam Chowdary damages MLA Jogi Ramesh's car front glass panel with a big stone during YSRC protest near TD chief Chandrababu Naidu's house at Undavalli objecting to comments of his party leader Ayyana Patrudu against CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. — DC Image

YSRC lodges complaint against Naidu, Patrudu

In all, about 4,241 notes were in the denomination of Rs 2000; 350 were in old Rs 500 denomination; 752 in ‘200 denomination; 580 in new Rs 100 denomination and 679 in new Rs 50 denomination. (PTI Photo)

Fake Indian currency notes: AP among states where seizures were among highest

Sources said the inflows increased 80,000 cusecs in a couple of days after water was continuously discharged to the extent of 1.27 lakh cusecs and 39, 000 cusecs from the Jurala project. — PTI file photo

Srisailam gets heavy inflows, seven crest gates opened



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bhupendra Patil team wholly new, all Rupani ministers dropped

Newly sworn-in state ministers and former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani after the the state ministerial Cabinet swearing-in ceremony in Gandhinagar, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Terror forces can dominate for some time, but their existence not permanent: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration and foundation stone laying of multiple projects in Gujarat, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Gujarat: New ministers to take oath today, says BJP spokesperson

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel (PTI)

Modi government harmful for employment: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

RSS distances itself from article critical of Infosys

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh all-India prachaar pramukh Sunil Ambekar (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->