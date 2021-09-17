Shah praises Sanjay for padayatra show

Sanjay took names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah many times in his speech and said he could not imagine India without Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. — DC Image

ADILABAD: Union minister for home affairs Amit Shah on Friday appreciated BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for moving close to the people and knowing their problems by taking up the Maha Sangrama Yatra in Telangana and said Sanjay’s yatra would cover all 119 Assembly constituencies and prepare the ground for the BJP to face the next elections in the state.

Amit Shah showered a lot of praises on Bandi Sanjay and took his name often in his speech.

During his speech, in a classic gaffe, Amit Shah began a sentence with ‘Bandi Sanjay’s government’, but instantly realised the faux pas and stopped in the middle. He resumed his speech after correcting it as ‘Bandi Sanjay’s yatra’.

Amit Shah seemed to have been impressed with Sanjay’s speech on seeing the kind of response he got from the public for his attack on Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his family.

According to sources, Amit Shah took Sanjay in his car to the helipad from the place of meeting and had a discussion about the state politics and conveyed his and the party Central leadership’s support to Sanjay. It is said that Amit Shah told Sanjay to go ahead with his plans and programmes to strengthen the party in the state.

Meanwhile, addressing the gathering, Sanjay Kumar came down heavily on Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for not observing September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day. He appealed to the TRS MLAs to come out of the party and pull down the government and join the BJP if they were really committed Telanganites.

He criticised Chandrashekar Rao for insulting Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel who liberated Telangana from the clutches of the Nizam and said otherwise Hyderabad state would have joined Pakistan. Sanjay asked Rao to reveal the name of the intellectual who told him not to observe Telangana Liberation Day officially since it created communal tensions in the state.

Sanjay took names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah many times in his speech and said he could not imagine India without Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Sanjay said he was 50 years old and wished to offer his remaining age to Amit Shah for his long life to serve the country.