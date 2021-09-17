Bandi Sanjay says Centre paid hefty sums as aid to Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Telangana state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has accused Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao of lying and misleading the people in the matter of the state getting central funds.

The Modi government has given over Rs 2.52 lakh crore to the Telangana government in the last seven years, he said during the course of his Praja Sangram Yatra in Kamareddy district, which was on its 20th day, on Thursday. BJP national leader Muralidhar Rao also took part in padayatra.

He said that the Centre also released over Rs 1.4 lakh crore as the state’s tax share to TS.

Sanjay alleged that while the wealth of KCR and his family increased manifold in recent years, the financial condition of Telangana state was getting worse by the year. “CM KCR has pushed TS into a debt-ridden state. It was the richest state at the time of the formation of the new state in 2014,” he said.

Giving details of the central funds given to the TS government, Sanjay said the Modi government gave over Rs 2.52 lakh crore to the state for development purposes in the last seven years. “The Centre has given Rs 122 lakh crore only for implementation of welfare programmes in the state. In addition, it sanctioned Rs 40,000 crore for construction of national highways, of which Rs 21,000 crore has already been released.

The Centre also sanctioned Rs 23,491 crore for railway projects and Rs 2700 crore for the 2.71 crore free vaccinations in the state.

Bandi said the Centre is funding all schemes including on ration rice, construction of graveyards, rural roads, toilets, farmer welfare, Haritha Haram, nurseries and Swachh Bharat programmes.

Condemning the murder of BJP activist Eukula Mahesh in Bhootpur mandal of Mahabubnagar district during the Ganesh immersion procession, Sanjay said Mahesh was attacked by 15 persons including the husband of the village sarpanch belonging to the TRS. The local police kept quiet and failed to take any action against the culprits, he said.