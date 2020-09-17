176th Day Of Lockdown

Nation, Politics

Owaisi demands Rs 10, 000 crores for development of Old City in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 17, 2020, 12:47 pm IST
Updated Sep 17, 2020, 12:47 pm IST
Owaisi said no one was looking at the agony of the 400 year old city of Hyderabad as it was deprived of development on all fronts
AIMIM floor leader in the state Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi demanded the state government to allocate Rs.10,000 crore for the development of the Old City on par with the new city.

While taking part in the short discussion on Civic works and other infrastructure  facilities in GHMC, its surrounding areas and also other municipalities’ he said no one was looking at the pain and agony of the 400 years old city of Hyderabad as it was deprived of development in all fronts.

 

Stating that it was he who flighted for the Metrorail project for Hyderabad, he said during the erstwhile AP government rule he and former minister late P Janardhan Reddy use to fight over Monorail – Metrorail projects to the city ultimately  Metrorail turn in realty, but it is painful that Metrorail project not completed in the Old city While raising the issue of drinking water problem, he reminded the
House that he along with former MLA from the state capital P. Janardhan Reddy fought on the issue of Krishna and Godavari river water to the residents of the city.

 

Though Krishna and Godavari waters came to the city with his fight, still Old City is reeling under acute drinking water problems, he added. Listing out various historic monuments in the Old City of Hyderabad, the MIM leader demanded the state government develop them as tourism spots.

Maintaining that road widening and expansion works were pending since decades, he requested for speedy completion of Charminar pedestrian
project He asked the state government as to why it was not developing laad
bazar and whether any deadline to complete the Musi river beautification project.

 

While commencing his debate, the MIM leader lauded the services rendered by the sanitation and the health workers during Covid 19 lockdown period. He thanked the Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao for restoring the glory of Moazzam Jahi Market.

Tags: hyderabad old city, aimim chief owaisi, aimim president asaduddin owaisi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


