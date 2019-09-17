Nation Politics 17 Sep 2019 Will K'taka nee ...
Nation, Politics

Will K'taka need by-polls? SC to hear case of disqualified MLAs today

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 17, 2019, 9:06 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2019, 9:08 am IST
The rebel MLAs in petition said action of the Speaker was 'arbitrary', 'unreasonable' and violation of Constitution.
The Supreme Court is likely to hear the petitions challenging the disqualification of some of the 17 rebel MLAs of the Karnataka assembly on Tuesday. (Photo: File)
 The Supreme Court is likely to hear the petitions challenging the disqualification of some of the 17 rebel MLAs of the Karnataka assembly on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to hear the petitions challenging the disqualification of some of the 17 rebel MLAs of the Karnataka assembly on Tuesday. By-elections have to be held in the state if the court decides to uphold the disqualifications.

The rebel MLAs in the petition said the action of the Speaker was "arbitrary", "unreasonable" and violation of the Constitution.

 

Karnataka Assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar had then disqualified 13 MLAs from the Congress. Three from the JDS had resigned and two Independent MLAs had switched sides, leading to the fall of the Kumaraswamy-led government.

Thirteen MLAs from the Congress and three from the JD(S) had resigned, and two Independent lawmakers who were supporting the government switched sides, bringing down the numbers of the government. After days of high-drama and heated debates, the government failed the trust vote, leading to the formation of the BJP government led by B S Yeddiyurappa on July 26.

The Congress and the JD(S) had alleged that the BJP had used money power to persuade the MLAs to resign. Both parties had expelled the rebels.

The top court will, however, hear the petition of the nine MLAs including Congress rebels Ramesh Jarikiholi, K Sudhakar and Roshan Baig on Wednesday. Though the other disqualified MLAs have also gone to court, their petitions are not listed for Wednesday’s hearing.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverages and indepth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: karnataka crisis, mla, supreme court, rebels
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

An ardent fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Lord Hanuman at Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi to mark Prime Minister Narender Modi's 69 th birthday. (Photo: ANI)

To mark PM Modi's b'day, fan offers 1.25 kg gold crown at Varanasi Temple

'There are chances of mid-term polls in the state. If they come, let's contest independently without going for an alliance with anyone,' Gowda said. (Photo: File)

Let's face all elections independently: Gowda on alliance with Congress

The MLAs, who had been in touch with state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, met Assembly Speaker CP Joshi and submitted a letter informing him about their decision to join the Congress. (Photo: PTI)

Setback for Mayawati as all 6 MLAs in Rajasthan join Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 69, reached the Sardar Sarovar Dam around 8:45 am on Wednesday to celebrate his birthday in home state Gujarat. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Birthday boy Modi visits Statue of Unity in home state; shares video



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka's birthday wish for 'Jaan' Nick is filled with a lot of love

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S launched in India

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S is equipped with single-channel ABS.
 

Redmi K20 Pro review- Still the Pro in the crowd

While we have the more humble Carbon Black variant, the phone is also available in the Glacier Blue, Flame Red and a recently added Pearl White variant.
 

Shakuntala Devi first look: Vidya Balan as Human Computer will leave you stunned

Shakuntala Devi first look. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Apple Watch 4 killer Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch launched

The Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch is the Apple Watch 4 killer we have been eagerly awaiting and there is an excellent reason for even iPhone owners to purchase it.
 

Volkswagen ID.3 in pics: Exteriors, interiors and more

The German carmaker has priced the ID.3 under €30,000, which is almost equal to Rs 23.80 lakh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Let's face all elections independently: Gowda on alliance with Congress

'There are chances of mid-term polls in the state. If they come, let's contest independently without going for an alliance with anyone,' Gowda said. (Photo: File)

Setback for Mayawati as all 6 MLAs in Rajasthan join Congress

The MLAs, who had been in touch with state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, met Assembly Speaker CP Joshi and submitted a letter informing him about their decision to join the Congress. (Photo: PTI)

DMK demo against Amit Shah view on September 20

DMK president M K Stalin

Tamil Nadu: DMK to organise state-wide protest against centre's Hindi 'imposition'

Earlier, Stalin had criticised Home Minister Amit Shah's call to culturally unify India with Hindi as its national language. (Photo: File)

Women not safe in Bihar, criminals have crossed all limits: Rabri Devi

'In Bihar, there is no respect and protection for mothers, sisters and daughters. The government is a failure,' tweeted Rabri Devi. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham