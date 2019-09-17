Nation Politics 17 Sep 2019 ‘Untrustworthy ...
Nation, Politics

‘Untrustworthy, cheat’: Mayawati to Congress after 6 BSP MLAs switch sides

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 17, 2019, 1:49 pm IST
Updated Sep 17, 2019, 1:57 pm IST
‘Cong has always been against Ambedkar and his ideology. That is why he had to resign as India’s first law minister,’ she said.
The BSP's Rajendra Guda, Jogendra Singh Awana, Wajib Ali, Lakhan Singh Meena, Sandeep Yadav and Deepchand Kheria have joined the Congress, taking its tally to 106 in the 200-member assembly. (Photo: ANI)
 The BSP's Rajendra Guda, Jogendra Singh Awana, Wajib Ali, Lakhan Singh Meena, Sandeep Yadav and Deepchand Kheria have joined the Congress, taking its tally to 106 in the 200-member assembly. (Photo: ANI)

Jaipur: In a huge setback, all six MLAs representing Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Rajasthan switched sides and joined the state Congress party late on Monday. Mayawati’s anger to this was clear from her tweets on Tuesday, reported NDTV.

The BSP's Rajendra Guda, Jogendra Singh Awana, Wajib Ali, Lakhan Singh Meena, Sandeep Yadav and Deepchand Kheria have joined the Congress, taking its tally to 106 in the 200-member assembly. The move is significant just two months ahead of local body elections due in November.

 

"The Congress has always been against B R Ambedkar and his ideology. That is why Ambedkar had to resign as the country's first law minister. The Congress never honoured him with a Bharat ratna, which is sad and shameful," tweeted Mayawati.

 

 

Also read: Setback for Mayawati as all 6 MLAs in Rajasthan join Congress

"The Congress party in Rajasthan, by creating a split among the BSP MLAs, has once again proved that it is untrustworthy and a cheat," she fumed.

"The Congress, instead of fighting its bitter rivals, always harms the parties that support it," she tweeted.

The MLAs, who had been in touch with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, met Assembly Speaker CP Joshi and submitted a letter informing him about their decision to join the Congress. With all six joining the Congress, they have bypassed the anti-defection law.

"We took a decision in order to fight against communal forces and to work for the development of the state and stability of the government. Ashok ji is the best Chief Minister and no one can be better than him for Rajasthan. I was impressed with his style of working and polity," Rajendra Guda told news agency ANI.

Guda had given an indication of a switch when he went public with allegations that his party demanded money to nominate candidates for elections.

Another MLA, Jogendra Singh Awana, said it was difficult for them to support Congress from outside.

"We have given our resignation letter and also met CP Joshi ji and Ashok ji today. There were several challenges in front of us. On one hand, we were supporting Congress for the development of the state and on the other, we were fighting against them in elections. We all gave a thought to it. We took a decision in favour of the state," he said.

In the Rajasthan elections last year, Congress had won 100 seats, defeating the BJP, which ended up with 72. Besides the support of the BSP's six members, the Congress had also received the backing of 12 of 13 independent MLAs.

Since then, the Congress's ties with Mayawati have been more and more strained. She refused to include the Congress in the UP grand alliance with her rival Samajwadi Party for the national election and incessantly targeted the party, clubbing it with the BJP during her campaign.

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: mayawati, bsp, rajasthan, ashok gehlot, assembly elections
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur


Latest From Nation

He also sought the court's direction to call for the transcript of his statements recorded by an Assistant Director of the ED. (Photo: File)

Shivakumar moves HC seeking copy of his statements recorded by ED

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his mother Heeraben Modi's residence here to take blessings on his 69th birthday on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

PM Modi visits mother to seek blessings on 69th birthday

A photo stand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: pmmementos.gov.in)

PM Modi photo stand sells for Rs 1 crore at e-auction

Periyar's philosophy and action revolved around his opposition to Brahminism and gave birth to the ideology of present day parties DMK, AIADMK and MDMK. (Photo: Twitter)

Periyar, the face of caste equality and Dravidian pride, turns 141 today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Brad Pitt calls up astronaut at ISS, asks ‘Did you spot Indian moon lander’?

‘That's incredible to see,’ said Pitt, who held the 20-minute video call via split-screen from NASA's Washington headquarters. (Photo: video screengrab)
 

To mark PM Modi's b'day, fan offers 1.25 kg gold crown at Varanasi Temple

An ardent fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Lord Hanuman at Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi to mark Prime Minister Narender Modi's 69 th birthday. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mi Band 4: 23 things to know before you buy

You can change the removable strap on the Mi Band 4 and use one from the many colourful options to choose from.
 

The 45 EV Concept previews Hyundai’s self-driving electric cars of future

The 45 Concept follows Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language.
 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S launched; price starts from Rs 1.45 lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S is equipped with single-channel ABS.
 

Save upto Rs 1.5 lakh on Tata Hexa, Harrier, Tigor & more

To ease out the process of finance, Tata has tied up with multiple financial institutions to offer up to 100 percent on-road finance and EMI packages on its offerings.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

J&K decision inspired by Sardar Patel: PM Modi in Gujarat on 69th b'day

(Photo: Twitter)

'Murder by govt': Naidu demands CBI probe into ex-Andhra Speaker's death

Terming the death of former Speaker of Andhra Pradesh, Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, who allegedly committed suicide, as

SC judge recuses; to hear plea of disqualified K'taka MLAs next week

Supreme Court judge Justice M M Shantanagoudar on Tuesday recused himself from hearing petitions filed by 17 disqualified MLAs of Karnataka challenging the decision of the then Speaker to disqualify them from the Assembly. (Photo: File)

Saradha scam: Special court refuses to hear Rajeev Kumar's anticipatory bail plea

Former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar moved a special court in Barasat on Tuesday, seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a CBI notice to him for appearing before it in the multi-crore Saradha chit-fund scam. (Photo: File)

Ahead of meet, Mamata Banerjee wishes PM Modi on his birthday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday morning wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 67th birthday, a day before she is scheduled to meet him in Delhi. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham