Telangana Assembly tells Centre no to uranium mining

Hyderabad: The Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution requesting the Centre not to permit or allow uranium mining in Nallamala forests or any other part of the state.

IT and industries minister K.T. Rama Rao, who moved the resolution, said the rich biodiversity of the Nallamala forests would face a severe threat if mining for uranium was allowed in the area. He pointed out that hills and valleys of Nallamala were also the catchment area for River Krishna. He said, “The Nallamala forests are also home to Chenchu tribals as well as tigers, leopards, bears, spotted deer, Nilgai and other species. They have a rich repository of medicinal plants too.”

Mr Rama Rao pointed out that radiation from mining will impact agriculture, air and drinking water, turning human life into a misery.

The experiences of uranium mining even in advanced countries have demonstrated its ill effects. In this context, he underlined that the people of the state are strongly opposed to the proposal of mining for uranium in Nallamala forests.

“The Legislature is in agreement with the views of people and urges the Centre to withdraw all its proposals in this regard,” the minister stated.

It may be recalled that on Sunday, Chief Mini-ster K. Chandrasekhar Rao had responded to a request from Congress floor leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for passing a resolution in the House urging the Centre not to allow uranium mining in the state.