Nation Politics 17 Sep 2019 Telangana Assembly t ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana Assembly tells Centre no to uranium mining

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Sep 17, 2019, 1:14 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2019, 1:14 am IST
KTR points to pollution, loss of habitat, threat to tribals.
K.T. Rama Rao
 K.T. Rama Rao

Hyderabad: The Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution requesting the Centre not to permit or allow uranium mining in Nallamala forests or any other part of the state.

IT and industries minister K.T. Rama Rao, who moved the resolution, said the rich biodiversity of the Nallamala forests would face a severe threat if mining for uranium was allowed in the area. He pointed out that hills and valleys of Nallamala were also the catchment area for River Krishna. He said, “The Nallamala forests are also home to Chenchu tribals as well as tigers, leopards, bears, spotted deer, Nilgai and other species. They have a rich repository of medicinal plants too.”

 

Mr Rama Rao pointed out that radiation from mining will impact agriculture, air and drinking water, turning human life into a misery.

The experiences of uranium mining even in advanced countries have demonstrated its ill effects. In this context, he underlined that the people of the state are strongly opposed to the proposal of mining for uranium in Nallamala forests.

“The Legislature is in agreement with the views of people and urges the Centre to withdraw all its proposals in this regard,” the minister stated.

It may be recalled that on Sunday, Chief Mini-ster K. Chandrasekhar Rao had responded to a request from Congress floor leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for passing a resolution in the House urging the Centre not to allow uranium mining in the state.

...
Tags: k.t. rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

All-party meet says KCR had cleared mining plan

Latest From Nation

Errum Manzil

Judgment on Errum Manzil is a win for city: Shafat Ali

Kamal Haasan

Battle for Tamil will be bigger than Jallikattu protest: Kamal Haasan

An infant that was just a month old was found by a search team on the Godavari shore near the Kachuluru Manda in Devipat-nam Mandal. (Representational image)

AP boat tragedy: A son missing. A baby boy’s corpse washes up.

The accused stole vehicles from Koramangala, Madiwala, Viveknagar, Indiranagar, Basaveshwaranagar, Banaswadi, Yeshwanthpur, Subramanyanagar, Rammurthynagar and Halasuru.

A bike-lifter with swag! Took GF on picnics on stolen 2-wheelers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S launched in India

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S is equipped with single-channel ABS.
 

Redmi K20 Pro review- Still the Pro in the crowd

While we have the more humble Carbon Black variant, the phone is also available in the Glacier Blue, Flame Red and a recently added Pearl White variant.
 

Shakuntala Devi first look: Vidya Balan as Human Computer will leave you stunned

Shakuntala Devi first look. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Apple Watch 4 killer Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch launched

The Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch is the Apple Watch 4 killer we have been eagerly awaiting and there is an excellent reason for even iPhone owners to purchase it.
 

Volkswagen ID.3 in pics: Exteriors, interiors and more

The German carmaker has priced the ID.3 under €30,000, which is almost equal to Rs 23.80 lakh.
 

Five amazing WhatsApp features you can use right now

These features will make you a WhatsApp ninja.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Tamil Nadu: DMK to organise state-wide protest against centre's Hindi 'imposition'

Earlier, Stalin had criticised Home Minister Amit Shah's call to culturally unify India with Hindi as its national language. (Photo: File)

Women not safe in Bihar, criminals have crossed all limits: Rabri Devi

'In Bihar, there is no respect and protection for mothers, sisters and daughters. The government is a failure,' tweeted Rabri Devi. (Photo: File)

Offenders shall be punished: Kamal Haasan visits Subhasri's house, gives condolence

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan visited the family of the 23-year-old techie who lost her life due to erection of illegal hoardings or banners that rattled the entire Tamil Nadu. (Photo: File)

Ghulam Nabi Azad thanks SC for allowing him to visit J&K

Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, on Monday said, 'He (Azad) will not make any speeches or hold any public rally as per his own submissions.' (Photo: ANI)

I feel '74 years young' at heart: Chidambaram tweets from Tihar jail on his birthday

Congress leader P Chidambaram, in jail on charges of corruption, said through his family on his birthday on Monday, and added that his thoughts on the day are on the economy. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham