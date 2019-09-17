Nation Politics 17 Sep 2019 Saradha scam: Specia ...
Nation, Politics

Saradha scam: Special court refuses to hear Rajeev Kumar's anticipatory bail plea

PTI
Published Sep 17, 2019, 12:01 pm IST
Updated Sep 17, 2019, 12:01 pm IST
The high court also rejected Kumar's prayer for quashing a CBI notice that sought his appearance for questioning in the case.
Former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar moved a special court in Barasat on Tuesday, seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a CBI notice to him for appearing before it in the multi-crore Saradha chit-fund scam. (Photo: File)
 Former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar moved a special court in Barasat on Tuesday, seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a CBI notice to him for appearing before it in the multi-crore Saradha chit-fund scam. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: Former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar moved a special court in Barasat on Tuesday, seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a CBI notice to him for appearing before it in the multi-crore Saradha chit-fund scam.

But the special court judge Sanjib Talukdar refused to hear Kumar's plea, saying it does not have jurisdiction to hear anticipatory bail prayers. The special court, in charge of trial of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs, said it is a trial court and cannot hear an anticipatory bail application. It said Kumar may move the court of Barasat district sessions judge with his application.

 

On September 13, the Calcutta High Court vacated its interim order granting the former Kolkata police commissioner protection from arrest in the Saradha chit-fund scam case. The high court also rejected Kumar's prayer for quashing a CBI notice that sought his appearance for questioning in the case.

Kumar, who is currently the West Bengal CID Additional Director General, was part of a Special Investigation Team set up by the state government to investigate the scam, before the Supreme Court handed over the case to CBI in 2014, along with other chit-fund cases.

...
Tags: sharada chir fund scam, cbi, rajeev kumar, court, bail
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

Toll in the tourist boat accident in river Godavari in Andhra Pradesh mounted to 19 as seven more bodies were retrieved on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

Death toll mounts to 19 in Andhra boat mishap

(Photo: Twitter)

J&K decision inspired by Sardar Patel: PM Modi in Gujarat on 69th b'day

Terming the death of former Speaker of Andhra Pradesh, Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, who allegedly committed suicide, as

'Murder by govt': Naidu demands CBI probe into ex-Andhra Speaker's death

Supreme Court judge Justice M M Shantanagoudar on Tuesday recused himself from hearing petitions filed by 17 disqualified MLAs of Karnataka challenging the decision of the then Speaker to disqualify them from the Assembly. (Photo: File)

SC judge recuses; to hear plea of disqualified K'taka MLAs next week



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mi Band 4: 23 things to know before you buy

You can change the removable strap on the Mi Band 4 and use one from the many colourful options to choose from.
 

The 45 EV Concept previews Hyundai’s self-driving electric cars of future

The 45 Concept follows Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language.
 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S launched; price starts from Rs 1.45 lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S is equipped with single-channel ABS.
 

Save upto Rs 1.5 lakh on Tata Hexa, Harrier, Tigor & more

To ease out the process of finance, Tata has tied up with multiple financial institutions to offer up to 100 percent on-road finance and EMI packages on its offerings.
 

Priyanka's birthday wish for 'Jaan' Nick is filled with a lot of love

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Redmi K20 Pro review- Still the Pro in the crowd

While we have the more humble Carbon Black variant, the phone is also available in the Glacier Blue, Flame Red and a recently added Pearl White variant.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ahead of meet, Mamata Banerjee wishes PM Modi on his birthday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday morning wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 67th birthday, a day before she is scheduled to meet him in Delhi. (Photo: File)

'Disproportionate': Kerala transport minister writes to Gadkari over hefty fine

State transport minister A K Saseendran in a letter to Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari requested flexibility to fix fines under the ammended Motor Vehicles Act at rates proportionate to the gravity of the offences and which are affordable by all. (Photo: Twitter)

Let's face all elections independently: Gowda on alliance with Congress

'There are chances of mid-term polls in the state. If they come, let's contest independently without going for an alliance with anyone,' Gowda said. (Photo: File)

Will K'taka need by-polls? SC to hear case of disqualified MLAs today

The Supreme Court is likely to hear the petitions challenging the disqualification of some of the 17 rebel MLAs of the Karnataka assembly on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

Setback for Mayawati as all 6 MLAs in Rajasthan join Congress

The MLAs, who had been in touch with state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, met Assembly Speaker CP Joshi and submitted a letter informing him about their decision to join the Congress. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham