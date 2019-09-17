Nation Politics 17 Sep 2019 Rajagopal Reddy chan ...
Nation, Politics

Rajagopal Reddy changes tune, now claims Congress will win

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Sep 17, 2019, 1:19 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2019, 1:19 am IST
All these days, he had been saying that the BJP was the only alternative to the TRS and the saffron party would come to power in the state.
K. Rajagopal Reddy
 K. Rajagopal Reddy

Hyderabad: After months of praising the BJP, Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Monday suddenly changed his tune and asserted that Congress would come to power in Telangana in the next Assembly elections.

All these days, he had been saying that the BJP was the only alternative to the TRS and the saffron party would come to power in the state. Sources said the Congress MLA has been compelled to change his mind after his plan of leading three party MLAs to the BJP did not work out.

 

Speaking to media, Rajagopal Reddy said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was like a dictator who did not want any Opposition left in the state. The Congress leader said it was imperative that Telangana came out of Chandrasekhar Rao's family rule.Recalling Mahabharata, the Congress MLA said Kauravas numbered 100 but the five Pandavas emerged victors. Similarly, Congress would win the state in the forthcoming elections. In Kaliyuga Mahabharata, the Congress has to be in vanavasam for 10 years. After the next Assembly elections the Congress is bound to form the government, he maintained.

Among the six Congress legislators, Rajagopal identified himself as Arjuna, Congress floor leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka as Krishna, T. Jayaprakash (Jagga) Reddy as Bhima, D. Sridhar Babu as Dhar-maraja and Podem Veeraiah and Dasari Anasuya (Seethakka) as Nakula and Sahadeva. He emphasised that his main target was to remove KCR from power.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


