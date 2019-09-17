Asaduddin Owaisi protests against Farooq’s arrest in J&K

Hyderabad: MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday slammed the Centre for detaining former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah and accused the Narendra Modi government of making a mess in the frontier state.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mr Owaisi said before bringing the Bill abrogating Article 370 in Parliament, Mr Modi had met Dr Abdullah. “How can the government now impose Public Safety Act (PSA) against Abdullah? How has he suddenly become a threat to the nation,” he asked. The MIM leader wondered why the PM chose to meet a person whom he considered a threat.

He pointed out that Union home minister Amit Shah had persistently claimed in Parliament that Dr Abdullah had neither been arrested nor detained, wondering why Mr Shah was lying.

Mr Owaisi asked what kind of message the BJP was trying to send to all politicians.