search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Congress MLAs go ‘underground’, flashpoint for coalition?

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 17, 2018, 5:59 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2018, 5:59 am IST
Cong rebels claim some legislators may quit in couple of days.
From right: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal and KPCC president Dinesh Gundurao in Bengaluru on Sunday (Photo: DC)
 From right: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal and KPCC president Dinesh Gundurao in Bengaluru on Sunday (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: With more than six MLAs of the Congress ‘going underground’ amid intense poaching efforts by the BJP, the ruling JD(S)-Congress coalition has never looked as fragile as it is now, ironically on a day when former CM Siddaramaiah, to whom the coalition was looking to with hope to defuse the Jarkiholi engineered crisis,  returned to Bengaluru after a tour of Europe.

The situation has reportedly reached a flashpoint even after Congress General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, K.C. Venugopal and Siddaramaiah tried to assuage the feelings of the Jarkiholi brothers. The rebels, along with other MLAs, however seem to be determined to go ahead with their plan of action.

 

Sources in the rebel camp told Deccan Chronicle that a major political development might happen in a couple of days with some MLAs likely to quit the Assembly and join the BJP for some ‘favours’. The rebels are also considering another option—preempt a crisis by resigning from the Assembly, negotiate with the Congress leadership to get what they want and then withdraw their resignations in which case the H.D. Kumaraswamy government may survive for now.

Sources said  many Congress leaders, particularly those from North Karnataka, who are not happy with Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar consolidating his position in the party, have lent their tacit support to the Jarkiholi group. These leaders are also sore that they have not benefited in any way even after the Congress came to power with the JD(S), despite being the smaller partner in the coalition, grabbing prized portfolios and ensuring their sway over the functioning of the government. This has apparently emboldened the MLAs to take the rebel activity to a logical end.    

Can Siddu douse the blaze?

With the revolt in the ruling Congress, engineered by the Jarkiholi brothers of Belagavi, reaching uncomfortable proportions, Congress legislature party leader, Siddaramaiah who landed in Bengaluru on Sunday after a 12-day Europe tour, was given the onerous task of pacifying the Jarkiholis.

Sources said Siddaramaiah instructed Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and MLA Satish Jarkiholi to fall in line before the high command takes their ‘rebellion’ seriously.  The Jarkiholis have been on the warpath ever since they were humiliated during the PLD Bank polls in Belagavi when another Congress MLA, Laxmi Hebbalkar, considered close to Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar, ensured the selection of her nominees. This issue cropped up during the talks with the brothers asking Siddaramaiah to direct Shivakumar to stop interfering in Belagavi affairs.

Tags: chief minister siddaramaiah, k.c. venugopal, chief minister h.d. kumaraswamy
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Housefull 4: Akshay, team shoot at Jaisalmer Palace, and it has Baahubali connection

Housefull 4’ team at Jaisalmer Palace, Prabhas in ‘Baahubali.’
 

New bandage made from gold and silk can be a painless alternative for stitches

The invention can also minimise risk of infections as human tissue won’t be pierced (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Tech Mahindra sacks executive for discrimination against homosexual

Tech Mahindra has sacked the employee, who had been accused by a former employee of harassing and discriminating against him on grounds of sexual orientation, according to a tweet by the IT major.
 

Women who are submissive during BDSM are aroused by other people's pain: study

Previous research has showed that people participating in BDSM feel rejection less (Photo: AFP)
 

Scientists develop flu vaccine patch you could administer at home

Scientists develop flu vaccine patch you could administer at home. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

India’s first ever certified ‘Dog Park’ comes up in Hyderabad

The park has dog training and exercise equipment, splash pool, 2 lawns, an amphitheatre, loo cafe, separate enclosures for big and small dogs. (Representational Image | Facebook @dogs5151)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

D Jayakumar defends TN decision, says Governor will act positively

D Jayakumar

Indo-Lanka accord still best way to solve Tamils issue: Douglas Devananda

Douglas Devananda

Hyderabad is common capital, hits back TD

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and its president K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Paswan may face daughter if she gets ticket by Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD

Paswan has backed only his son Chirag Paswan whom he got elected to the Lok Sabha and appointed as the chairman of the party's parliamentary board, Sadhu told regional news channels, adding his daughters from his first marriage have always got a raw deal. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi appoints 9 news AICC secretaries, forms Telangana screening panel

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday cleared the appointment of nine new AICC secretaries and a screening committee for poll-bound Telangana. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham