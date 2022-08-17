KTR flays Gujarat govt for release of Bilkis Bano case convicts

Hyderabad: IT minister K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday lashed out at the Gujarat government’s decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape and murder of seven members of her family during the 2002 riots in that state.

Specifically referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech, Rao tweeted, "Dear PM @narendramodi Ji, If you had really meant what you spoke about Respecting women, urge you to intervene & rescind the Gujarat Govt remission order releasing 11 Rapists. Sir, it is nauseating to put it mildly & against MHA order. Need you to show sagacity to the Nation (sic)."

In another tweet, he urged Modi to make necessary amendments to the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) so that no rapist could get bail.

"Strong legislations are the only way to ensure that the Judiciary can deliver swiftly and perform at its best (sic)", he tweeted.