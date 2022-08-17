  
Nation Politics 17 Aug 2022 KTR flays Gujarat go ...
Nation, Politics

KTR flays Gujarat govt for release of Bilkis Bano case convicts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 17, 2022, 11:02 pm IST
Updated Aug 17, 2022, 11:04 pm IST
Telangana IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo: File/ Twitter)
 Telangana IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo: File/ Twitter)

Hyderabad: IT minister K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday lashed out at the Gujarat government’s decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape and murder of seven members of her family during the 2002 riots in that state.

Specifically referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech, Rao tweeted, "Dear PM @narendramodi Ji, If you had really meant what you spoke about Respecting women, urge you to intervene & rescind the Gujarat Govt remission order releasing 11 Rapists. Sir, it is nauseating to put it mildly & against MHA order. Need you to show sagacity to the Nation (sic)."

In another tweet, he urged Modi to make necessary amendments to the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) so that no rapist could get bail.

"Strong legislations are the only way to ensure that the Judiciary can deliver swiftly and perform at its best (sic)", he tweeted.

...
Tags: it minister k.t. rama rao, bilkis bano gangrape case, 2002 gujarat riots, prime minister narendra modi, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Nearly 15.02 lakh cusecs of water flowed into Godavari at Bhadrachalam, and the water lvel stood at 54.4 feet. (DC FIle)

Bhadrachalam on alert against Godavari floods

Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan were eased out of BJP Parliamentary Board.

Gadkari, Chouhan dropped from BJP's top board, Laxman and Yediyurappa in

Ganesh idol. (Representational image)

Arrangements for Ganesh Utsavam

Tiger avoided special cage for its trap. (Representational Image)

Tiger avoids cage, kills 2 cows in Vizianagaram



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sonia appoints Ghulam Nabi Azad as J&K Congress campaign chief, he quits

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and interim party president Sonia Gandhi.(ANI)

Gehlot’s dig at Pilot intensifies rift

Infighting within the Congress in Rajasthan once again came to the fore with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launching a veiled attack on his party rival Sachin Pilot. — PTI File Image

‘Govt not functioning’, Karnataka minister says in clip

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai — PTI

Grand Alliance to have coordination panel to ensure it does not meet NDA's fate

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav at a function after paying tributes at Shaheed Smarak, in Patna, Thursday, Aug 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

BJP urges Maha Governor to order floor test; Uddhav asks rebel MLAs to return

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday made an appeal asking rebel MLAs to return and hold talks with him. (PTI file photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->