  
Nation Politics 17 Aug 2022 Gehlot’s dig a ...
Nation, Politics

Gehlot’s dig at Pilot intensifies rift

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASHHAR KHAN
Published Aug 17, 2022, 8:00 am IST
Updated Aug 17, 2022, 9:11 am IST
Infighting within the Congress in Rajasthan once again came to the fore with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launching a veiled attack on his party rival Sachin Pilot. — PTI File Image
 Infighting within the Congress in Rajasthan once again came to the fore with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launching a veiled attack on his party rival Sachin Pilot. — PTI File Image

New Delhi: Infighting within the Congress in Rajasthan once again came to the fore with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launching a veiled attack on his party rival Sachin Pilot. At an Independence Day function, Gehlot said, “People who never cared about party workers when they were in high positions will now teach me how to respect party workers.”

 “Some people are instigating party workers by saying that they are not being respected. Now they will teach me how to deal with party workers,” he said.

The tension between the Gehlot and the Pilot camps has been simmering for long. After condemning the death of a Dalit boy last week, in a case of hate crime, Pilot said: “I hope that the government and administration will do justice to the family members as soon as possible, not just doing a formality.”

Last month too, Gehlot took a subtle dig at the former deputy CM. Pilot retorted by saying that, “Earlier too the CM has said things about me, called me nakara, nikamma (useless, worthless) Ashok Gehlotji is experienced, he is an elder and like a father figure. When he says something, I do not take it otherwise.”

In July 2020, Pilot along with 18 other disgruntled Congress MLAs revolted against the leadership of Gehlot, which created a crisis for the government. The reason for the trouble was that the Special Operations Group (SOG) had called

Mr Pilot among other leaders for questioning. Later, the month-long crisis ended after the intervention of the Congress high command.

After couple of months, the MLAs of the Pilot camp were given portfolios in the government. The trouble in the state is a creation of the indecision by the party high command in choosing a leader. The high command wants to please both sides and not take a decision.

The same situation was seen in Punjab when Navjot Singh Sidhu was promised the chief ministership but Charanjit Singh Channi was finally made the CM. The same problem persists for the Congress in Chattisgarh, where chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and health minister T.S. Singh Deo are at loggerheads.

Rajasthan goes to polls at the end of 2023, and if the high command does not act urgently to sort out this internal wrangling, it could have an adverse impact on the election results.

...
Tags: infighting in congress rajasthan, ashok gehlot-sachin pilot rivalry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 17 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Ashok Gehlot faces flak for remarks on death sentence for rapists
Ashok Gehlot government wins trust vote days after truce between Congress factions
After truce, Gehlot and Pilot shake hands as Congress unites before Assembly session

Latest From Nation

Although Munugode seat is held by the Congress, the party is at the receiving end, thanks to the resignation of Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy (in picture) from the party as well as the Legislative Assembly to join the BJP. — DC Image

TRS, BJP intensify 'operation akarsh' to woo rival leaders

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and interim party president Sonia Gandhi.(ANI)

Sonia appoints Ghulam Nabi Azad as J&K Congress campaign chief, he quits

Seven TRS leaders -- including Bejjur ZPTC, MPTC, and three Sarpanches and the directors of cooperative society and market committee -- resigned from the TRS party

Seven TRS local body reps resign from party; BJP terms it political drama

Supreme Court (PTI)

Prima facie Talaq-E-Hasan not so improper, women too have option of “Khula”: SC



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Grand Alliance to have coordination panel to ensure it does not meet NDA's fate

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav at a function after paying tributes at Shaheed Smarak, in Patna, Thursday, Aug 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

BJP urges Maha Governor to order floor test; Uddhav asks rebel MLAs to return

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday made an appeal asking rebel MLAs to return and hold talks with him. (PTI file photo)

BJP, Congress spread lies on social media during 2019 polls: Study

The study examined 1,014 fact-checked stories from March 10 to May 23, 2019 and discovered that the BJP and Congress were responsible for the vast majority of misinformation posts. — AFP

Parallel meetings of JD(U), RJD begin amid soaring political temperatures in Bihar

The meeting of the RJD legislators is convened by party leader Tejashwi Yadav at his mother Rabri Devi's Circular Road bungalow. (ANI)

KTR, Owaisi slam Modi over release of 11 rapists

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI file photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->