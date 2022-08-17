  
Nation Politics 17 Aug 2022 Gadkari, Chouhan dro ...
Nation, Politics

Gadkari, Chouhan dropped from BJP's top board, Laxman and Yediyurappa in

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 17, 2022, 5:50 pm IST
Updated Aug 17, 2022, 6:06 pm IST
Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan were eased out of BJP Parliamentary Board.
 Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan were eased out of BJP Parliamentary Board.

NEW DELHI: In a major shake-up, the BJP on Wednesday dropped Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from its parliamentary board, its apex organisational body, and brought in six new members, including Karnataka leader B.S. Yediyurappa and Iqbal Singh Lalpura, first Sikh representative.

The party also rejigged its Central Election Committee (CEC) and named Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Bhupender Yadav among its new members. Gadkari and Chouhan ceased to be CEC members after their ouster from the board.

All parliamentary board members, which include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and BJP president J P Nadda, automatically become part of the CEC, which has some additional members as well.

The other new board members are K. Laxman, Sudha Yadav and Satyanarayan Jatiya, three old party faithfuls but considered political lightweights.
The omission of former BJP president Gadkari (65), considered close to the RSS, and Chouhan (63) marks their diminishing stock within the party which has tried to make its key organisational bodies more socially and regionally representative by inducting members of different communities, including former cop and Punjab leader Lalpura, currently the chairman of the National Commission for Minorities.

Former Union ministers Jual Oram and Shahnawaz Hussain have been dropped from the CEC. After these changes, the board now has the full strength of 11 members while the CEC has 15 leaders.

The new entrants to the CEC are Rajasthan leader Om Mathur and BJP women wing chief Vanathi Srinivasan besides Fadnavis and Bhupender Yadav. Srinivasan replaces her predecessor Vijaya Rahatkar as the party's 'Mahila Morcha' chief as its an ex-officio member.

With Chouhan gone, there will be no chief minister on the board.

There was speculation that Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath may make an entry. Union minister Piyush Goyal, who is also the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhupender Yadav were also seen as contenders. Yadav, though, is in the CEC now.

Both Yediyurappa and Jatiya are over 75 years of age, an informal age bar within the party for holding important posts as it has gone all out to reduce the average age of its organisational leaders.

Yediyurappa's inclusion highlights the party's efforts to reward the Lingayat leader whose community is critical to its poll prospects in the Karnataka assembly election slated for the next year. He was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai as chief minister in 2021. Bommai met to congratulate him after the announcement.

Fadnavis' induction into the CEC is seen as a nod to his importance after the former Maharashtra CM was asked by the party to become the deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde-led government, a position for which he was initially reluctant.

This is the first time the board has been rejigged under Nadda, who took over as the party president in 2020. The board had several vacancies caused by the death of Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj while Venkaiah Naidu and Thaawarchand Gehlot had to leave it after becoming Vice President and state governor respectively.

When Shah was the party president, veteran leaders L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were eased out of the crucial party body in 2014 and made members of 'Margdarshak Mandal', as the party on Modi's watch worked to make the organisation and government more youthful.

Among the new board members, Sudha Yadav and Laxman are from the Other Backward Classes while former Union minister Jatia is from the Scheduled Castes. Sonowal is tribal. Party sources said the exercise shows how the party “rewards” old workers and values their experience.

Yediyurappa, Jatia and Laxman have given their lives to the party, building it brick by brick from the start, they said.

“There is also an emphasis on diversity. Sonowal is from the Northeast, Laxman and Yediyurappa hail from the South. In Lalpura, there is a Sikh representing minorities,” a leader said.

He described Sudha Yadav as a self-made political leader whose husband was martyred in Kargil.

...
Tags: bharatiya janata party (bjp), bs yeddiyurappa, dr k. laxman, bjp telangana state in-charge


Related Stories

BJP nominates Laxman for Rajya Sabha
BJP MP Laxman slams KCR for boycotting NITI Aayog meet
Rahul Gandhi initiated into Lingayat sect in Karnataka

Latest From Nation

Ganesh idol. (Representational image)

Arrangements for Ganesh Utsavam

Tiger avoided special cage for its trap. (Representational Image)

Tiger avoids cage, kills 2 cows in Vizianagaram

Two trains cancelled from vizag and in reverse direction. (Representational Image/PTI)

Trains cancelled due to rains

The Annaram pump house, which houses eight pumps, was fortunate to escape with only minor flooding.(Photo: DC)

Huge cost to get Kannepalli and Annaram pump houses back in action



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sonia appoints Ghulam Nabi Azad as J&K Congress campaign chief, he quits

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and interim party president Sonia Gandhi.(ANI)

Gehlot’s dig at Pilot intensifies rift

Infighting within the Congress in Rajasthan once again came to the fore with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launching a veiled attack on his party rival Sachin Pilot. — PTI File Image

‘Govt not functioning’, Karnataka minister says in clip

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai — PTI

Grand Alliance to have coordination panel to ensure it does not meet NDA's fate

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav at a function after paying tributes at Shaheed Smarak, in Patna, Thursday, Aug 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

BJP urges Maha Governor to order floor test; Uddhav asks rebel MLAs to return

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday made an appeal asking rebel MLAs to return and hold talks with him. (PTI file photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->