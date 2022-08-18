Be vigilant of divisive forces: KCR tells people

HYDERABAD: Continuing his tirade against the BJP-led government at the Centre, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday cautioned people to thwart any attempt to divide the nation in the name of religion and caste. The Chief Minister said that falling into the trap of 'divisive forces' would result in Telangana going back to square one with no power, water and welfare schemes that was witnessed prior to 2014.

He said the time had come to bring a qualitative change in the country and urged people to give a serious thought in this direction. “We should develop the country on the lines of China, Singapore and Korea by shunning ‘religion and caste politics’,” he said.

He wanted people to ask themselves why other states were unable to progress like Telangana in terms of providing basic amenities like drinking water, irrigation and 24x7 quality power supply to all sectors within a short span after formation of state.

Rao was addressing the public meeting after inaugurating the integrated district collectorate complex of Medchal-Malkajgiri district near Shamirpet on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced an additional constituency development fund (CDF) of Rs 10 crore each to seven Assembly constituencies on city outskirts (Uppal, LB Nagar, Medchal, Malkajgiri, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur and Serilingampally), totaling Rs 70 crore, towards development works in addition to the Rs 5 crore already allocated under CDF.

The Chief Minister urged people to be politically conscious and hold wide-range discussions on the developments that were taking place in the country. “If we do not have a politically conscious society, we will be robbed. Telangana was merged with Andhra because we did not fight 60 years ago. Telangana state has been achieved after 58 years of unrelenting struggle. We were crushed in the hands of the united Andhra rulers for six decades as we were not politically conscious and the same will be repeated to dent our growth, if people get fooled by divisive forces now," he warned.



