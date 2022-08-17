  
Nation Politics 17 Aug 2022 AIADMK leadership is ...
Nation, Politics

AIADMK leadership issue: Setback for EPS as HC orders status-quo over Jul 11 GC meet

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 17, 2022, 1:23 pm IST
Updated Aug 17, 2022, 1:23 pm IST
AIADMK General Council Meeting presided by E Palaniswami at party office, in Chennai. (PTI file photo)
 AIADMK General Council Meeting presided by E Palaniswami at party office, in Chennai. (PTI file photo)

Chennai: In a setback to AIADMK interim General Secretary Edappady K Palaniswami (EPS), the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered maintaining status-quo as was the case on June 23 in the matter relating to the conduct of the July 11 General Council meet of the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu.

The general council, AIADMK's highest decision-making body, 'expelled' rival leader O Panneerselvam and some of his associates from the party amid his leadership tussle with Palaniswami, who was picked as the interim general secretary of the party by the GC members.

The order passed by Justice G Jayachandran on Wednesday, in effect held invalid the July 11 GC meeting.

The judge held that the co-ordinator and the joint co-ordinator alone shall convene the GC meeting. He also suggested nomination of an observer to conduct the meeting.

The court was passing orders on the civil suits from O Panneerselvam and GC member Vairamuthu, today.

Later, the counsel appearing for Panneerselvam said the court has said the Coordinator and Joint Coordinator posts, held by OPS and Palaniswami, respectively earlier, "had not lapsed".

The June 23 GC meet, convened jointly by the two leaders earlier, had announced that the one and only demand of the GC members is to bring in a system of a single leadership for the party, favouring Palaniswami, also known as EPS.

On Wednesday, Pannneerselvam supporters celebrated the HC order by bursting crackers.

Tags: tamil nadu politics, o panneerelvam, edappadi k. paaniswami, aiadmk leadership issue
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


