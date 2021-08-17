Nation Politics 17 Aug 2021 P. Gannavaram MLA co ...
Nation, Politics

P. Gannavaram MLA compares Jagan to Jesus Christ

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 17, 2021, 1:37 am IST
Updated Aug 17, 2021, 1:37 am IST
The MLA said the CM promised to build a bridge at Thogarapaya in Ayinavilli mandal and a Lift Irrigation at Appanapalli as per his request
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo:Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)
KAKINADA: P. Gannavaram MLA Kondeti Chittibabu said on Monday that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is a saviour for humanity, like Jesus Christ.

He was addressing a public meeting at P. Gannavaram in Konaseema area of East Godavari during the launch of the second phase of Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu and distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka programme at Zilla Parishad High School at the hands of Jagan.

 

The MLA said that even in the difficult Covid-19 pandemic period, Jagan the CM implementing the welfare schemes and effected revolutionary changes in the education system. This came as a boon to the downtrodden sections of the people.

“When I was a student, I could not get the basic amenities in the schools. I, like others of my generation, suffered hardships in the school,’’ he said, and added that no other chief minister has taken such steps to improve the quality of education for the underprivileged sections of society.

 

When Jagan launched a housing scheme on Christmas Day last year, many upper caste people in poverty appreciated it as they too would get a house. “The people are viewing Jagan as another Jesus Christ, a saviour of humanity,” he said.

The MLA said the CM promised to build a bridge at Thogarapaya in Ayinavilli mandal and a Lift Irrigation Scheme at Appanapalli as per his request.

Education minister Adimulam Suresh said Jagan was realizing the dreams of BR Ambedkar to provide education to the poor. “I will remain with Jagan until my last breath,” he added.

 

Principal secretary to school education B. Rajasekhar said the chief minister has helped achieve the dreams of the great Dalit poet Gurram Jashuva by providing quality education to the downtrodden. East Godavari district collector Harikiran said the government is developing the education and medical sectors on the fast mode.

...
Tags: jesus christ, p. gannavaram, mana badi nadu, jagananna vidya kanuka
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


