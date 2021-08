KTR hits back at Bandi’s announcement on ‘applications movement’

Taking to Twitter, Rama Rao urged all eligible people to send their applications to BJP leaders and avail Rs 15 lakh each in their Jan Dhan accounts as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during 2014 Lok Sabha polls. — Twitter

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday hit back at BJP state president Bandi Sanjay for launching a ‘movement’ to collect applications for the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Taking to Twitter, Rama Rao urged all eligible people to send their applications to BJP leaders and avail Rs 15 lakh each in their Jan Dhan accounts as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during 2014 Lok Sabha polls.