Crop loan waiver: Aadhaar linkage reduces burden on Telangana Govt
Nation, Politics

Crop loan waiver: Aadhaar linkage reduces burden on Telangana Govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 17, 2021, 1:32 am IST
Updated Aug 17, 2021, 1:32 am IST
Financial burden of state reduced by eliminating undeserving cases
 The government could easily detect multiple loan-takers in a single-family due to Aadhaar linkage and remove them from the list of beneficiaries as per the crop loan waiver scheme norm of 'one family-one beneficiary'. (Photo:PTI)

Hyderabad: The financial burden on the state government vis-a-vis the crop loan waiver scheme has come down largely due to elimination of wrong claimants, via cross-checkings with the Aadhaar linkage, the pattadar passbooks and ration cards of farmers.

The second phase of crop loan waiver started across the state on Monday.
The government could easily detect multiple loan-takers in a single-family due to Aadhaar linkage and remove them from the list of beneficiaries as per the crop loan waiver scheme norm of 'one family-one beneficiary'.

 

Official sources in the agriculture department said that they have used a special software to identify and weed out multiple beneficiaries in a single family by cross-checking the details on Aadhaar and pattadar passbooks based on their surnames, relation (husband/ wife/ son/ daughter) etc.

In some cases, same persons obtaining loans in multiple banks were identified and excluded from the beneficiaries’ list. This weeding out process has resulted in a savings of nearly Rs 4,000crore to the state government in the first and second phases of crop loan waiver. Over 10 lakh multiple loan takers were identified and removed from the list of beneficiaries.

 

Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao had promised to waive crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh each during the 2018 December Assembly polls if the TRS was elected back to power. The TRS retained power. At that time, it was estimated that the scheme required Rs 25,000 crore to waive the crop loans of 36.8 lakh farmers.

After realising that it would be difficult to sanction Rs 25,000 crore in one go, the CM decided to implement the scheme in four phases — that is to waive loans up to Rs 25,000 in first phase, up to Rs 50,000 in second phase, up to Rs 75,000 in third phase and up to Rs 1 lakh in the fourth phase.

 

Last year, loans up to Rs 25,000 were waived. The government released Rs 1,200 crore to waive loans of 6 lakh farmers. But, due to Aadhaar linkage, the software detected that only 2.96 lakh farmers were eligible for this, for whom an amount of only Rs 438 was required. The government could save Rs 712 crore.

Over 10.12 lakh farmers took loans between Rs 25,001 and Rs 50,000 — for the waiver of which Rs 5,225 crore was required. But the Aadhaar linkage detected that only 6.06 lakh farmers were eligible to get the waiver, and for this, an amount of only Rs 2,006 crore was required.

 

The government started crediting the amount in the bank accounts of farmers in the second phase from Monday to waive loans up to Rs 50,000.

...
Tags: aadhaar linkage, pattadar passbooks, crop loan waiver, telangana, ration cards, farmers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


