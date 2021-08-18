Afghan students seek visa extension, wary about early return

Short-term visa extension could be given locally. For long-term, the students have to approach the ICCR for a scholarship so that they could pursue their higher education. Andhra University would enroll post graduates into PhD programmes and under-graduates to post-graduation if the students get scholarship. — DC file photo

Visakhapatnam: Several youths from Afghanistan studying at colleges of Andhra University and affiliated institutions are seeking visa extension to enable them stay back here in view of the troubled situation in their country. Some of these students will be completing their courses this month and others in November. Visa is normally provided only for the duration of the study.

About 130 students from Afghanistan were enrolled in Andhra University colleges. Of these, 25 are women.

Prof E Dhananjya Rao, dean of international student affairs, told Deccan Chronicle on Tuesday that a delegation representing 20 students completing their studies this month or so have sought extension of visa. They pleaded for help in communicating with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations ( ICCR).

He said short-term visa extension could be given locally. For long-term, the students have to approach the ICCR for a scholarship so that they could pursue their higher education. Andhra University would enroll post graduates into PhD programmes and under-graduates to post-graduation if the students get scholarship.

“If ICCR sanctions the scholarship, it would be easy for these students to get a visa from the ministry of external affairs,’’ Prof Rao said.

He said the students were tense and worried about the fate of their parents back home and they also have no idea as to what the way forward would be for them after completing their studies and reaching back home.

Andhra University vice chancellor Prof Prasad Reddy told the media that the university would render help to these students.

ICCR has offered 1,000 scholarships for Afghanistan students in the current academic year, 2021/2022, but does not offer scholarships for MBBS/BDS courses.