Nation Politics 17 Aug 2020 Why are Owaisi, Kish ...
Nation, Politics

Why are Owaisi, Kishan Reddy silent on masjids, temple demolitions in TS: Uttam

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 17, 2020, 12:06 pm IST
Updated Aug 17, 2020, 12:10 pm IST
"KCR has hurt the religious sentiments by ordering the demolition of two mosques and a temple in the Secretariat"
Demolition work underway at Old Telangana Secretariat building campus, in Hyderabad. PTI photo
 Demolition work underway at Old Telangana Secretariat building campus, in Hyderabad. PTI photo

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday announced that the Congress party would wage a legal battle against the illegal demolition of two mosques and a temple in the Secretariat by the TRS Government.

He also announced that the Congress party would organise protests across Telangana State to condemn the demolition. He was speaking to media persons after chairing a meeting at Indira Bhavan, in Gandhi Bhavan premises, with senior leaders to discuss the demolition of places of worship in the Secretariat and preparations for next elections for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

 

The meeting was attended by CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Working President and MP Revanth Reddy, former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir, TPCC Vice President Zafar Jaweed, TPCC Minorities Cell Chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail, Nampally in charge Feroz Khan and other leaders.

He said that Chief Minister K.  Chandrashekar Rao has hurt the religious sentiments by ordering the demolition of two mosques and a temple in the  Secretariat.

Alleging that KCR lied with the people on the issue, he said two days after the demolition (on July 10), the Chief Minister issued a statement claiming that some damage was caused to the places of worship when some debris of other structures in the Secretariat fell on them during demolition.

 

Contrary to the statement of KCR, the state government few days later filed an affidavit in the High Court stating that all the places of worship have been razed to the ground. The TPCC Chief announced that the Congress party would file a criminal complaint against those involved and responsible for the demolition.
He questioned MIM leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi for their silence on the issue.

He pointed out “Owaisi brothers often speak about Babri Masjid which is thousands of kilometres away. But they are supporting CM KCR on the demolition of two mosques in Hyderabad. Their stand has exposed their true colours. “

 

He slammed Union Minister of Home G. Kishan Reddy for his silence on the issue. He said "Kishan Reddy is not talking about the illegal demolition of the temple by TRS Govt although it falls in his own Parliamentary constituency. The incident has exposed that TRS, MIM and BJP were allies.

Speaking on the GHMC elections, the TPCC Chief asked the party cadre to start working on the electoral rolls by helping the people on enrolment of names, corrections, etc., He demanded the State Election Commission to undertake delimitation of wards so as to have almost the same number of voters in all the
divisions.

 

He asked the party MPs, MLAs and all  contested candidates to take up revamping the party structure in Greater Hyderabad, Warangal and Khammam which would face municipal elections soon.

...
Tags: telangana secretariat, n uttam kumar reddy, kcr, telangana goverment
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


