Stop uranium mining, Uttam Kumar Reddy tells KCR

Published Aug 17, 2019, 1:30 am IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has written to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, demanding that the exploration of uranium in the Nallamala forest area be stopped.

The TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP asked the Chief Minister to withdraw the no-objection certificate given by the state government.

 

Mr Reddy said the Central government’s Uranium Corporation of India was trying to explore 18,500 tonnes of uranium over 283 hectares in the Devarakonda range and 542 hectares in the Nagarjunasagar area.

The Congress MP said that if the exploration of uranium started in the forest tracts, the lives of more than 60,000 Chenchus will be disturbed.

He said that they have been living in the forest for some decades and would now  have to vacate the forest.

Apart from this, with the exploration of uranium, wild animals will be affected and water and air polluted.

Along with Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress leaders from Naga-rkurnool, Devarakonda and Nagarjunasagar signed the letter which was sent to Mr Rao.

