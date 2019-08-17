Nation Politics 17 Aug 2019 MDMK leader Vaiko to ...
Nation, Politics

MDMK leader Vaiko to embark on campaign against Neutrino project in TN

PTI
Published Aug 17, 2019, 5:32 pm IST
Updated Aug 17, 2019, 5:32 pm IST
The party listed the villages and towns where Vaiko will campaign against the project.
The proposed INO project will "destroy" the environment and water resources of the Western ghats and Theni district, the party alleged. (Photo: File)
 The proposed INO project will "destroy" the environment and water resources of the Western ghats and Theni district, the party alleged. (Photo: File)

Chennai: MDMK general secretary Vaiko will embark on a three-day campaign against the India-based Neutrino Observatory (INO) project in Theni District of Tamil Nadu from August 20.

The proposed INO project will "destroy" the environment and water resources of the Western ghats and Theni district, the party alleged.

 

Anti Neutrino Movement's Lenin Rajappa, pro-Tamil activist Thirumurgan Gandhi, envirnoment NGO Poovulagin Nanbargal and farmers' association leader Cumbum Abbas will also take part in the campaign, the party said in a release here.

The party listed the villages and towns where Vaiko will campaign against the project.

Andipatti, Chinnamanur, Cumbum, Gudalur, Thevaram are among the towns Vaiko will visit on August 20, 21 and 22, according to the party.

The centre had last month said it has approved a project to build INO at Pottipuram in Theni district of Tamil Nadu.

The project aims to set up a 51000 ton Iron Calorimeter (ICAL) detector to observe naturally occurring atmospheric neutrinos in a cavern at the end of an approximately 2 km long tunnel in a mountain, according to the government.

"The INO project does not disturb the ecosystem around the site and does not release any radiation, as it does not have any radioactive substance. It measures cosmic rays," the Centre had said.

There is no other neutrino detector anywhere in India now and ICAL at INO would be the first of its kind.

...
Tags: neutrino project, vaiko, mdmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Pakistan wants Jammu and Kashmir to be vulnerable, but we are taking all precautionary measures, said Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy here on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Pak wants J&K to be vulnerable, but precautionary measures are taken: Kishan Reddy

Presently, a fire brigade is present at the spot. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Fire breaks out at Delhi AIIMS, no casualties reported

The girl's body has been sent to Nandigama government hospital for a post mortem. (Photo: ANI)

AP: Body recovered of girl swept away in floodwater; local MLA faces ire of villagers

On Thursday, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh had said that Pakistan was trying to push in infiltrators in last few days. (Photo : ANI)

Indian Army hits Pakistan post opposite Rajouri sector



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SIIMA Awards 2019: Dhanush, Trisha, Pariyerum Perumal win big, here's winners' list

SIIMA Awards 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Let me start with you': India's UN envoy shake hands with Pak scribes; see video

The gesture was made during a media briefing after the United Nations Security Council held a closed-door meeting to discuss India's move to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

9 things to keep in mind when buying a used car online

Do not commit to a purchase solely on the basis of pictures provided by the seller.
 

Watch: PM Modi reaches Bhutan, receives guard of honour

This is Modi's second visit to the Himalayan nation and first since his re-election as Prime Minister. (Photo: ANI)
 

Photo: Saif Ali Khan celebrates 49th birthday with Kareena and Taimur in London

Saif Ali Khan's birthday celebration. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Beloved baby dugong ‘Mariam’ dies in Thailand with plastic in stomach

An official of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, hugs Marium, baby dugong lost from her mom Libong island, Trang province southern Thailand on May 23, 2019. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kashmir chapter closed, India's talking point with Pak will only be terror: report

Pakistan has strongly condemned New Delhi's move on Kashmir. While Pakistan has been trying to amass international attention on the issue, India has called it an 'internal matter'. (Photo: File)

‘Mistake or blunder?’ Sharad Pawar recalls Narayan Rane's move to join Congress

Nationalist Congress Party or NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said that he cannot tell whether former Shiv Sena leader Narayan Rane's move of joining the Congress in 2005 was a mistake or a blunder. (Photo: Twitter/ @Menarayanrane)

Shah Faesal was detained when headed for ICJ against Article 370: report

In January 2019, Faesal resigned from the civil services to join politics. (Photo: File)

Enough is enough: Priyanka Gandhi on Kuldeep Sengar's poster with PM on I-Day

Congress general secretary in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday lashed out at BJP after Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar's photo featured alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the local edition of a Hindi daily. (Photo: File)

PM Modi's attitude towards Karnataka is disgraceful: Siddaramaiah

As per the IMD, the state received more than 279 per cent rainfall during the period from August 3 to August 10 which is highest in the last 118 years. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham