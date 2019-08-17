Nation Politics 17 Aug 2019 Karnataka CM meets H ...
Nation, Politics

Karnataka CM meets HM Amit Shah, discusses flood situation among other issues

PTI
Published Aug 17, 2019, 8:00 pm IST
Updated Aug 17, 2019, 8:00 pm IST
The chief minister briefed the home minister about the ongoing rescue and relief operations in the flood affected areas in the state.
Yediyurappa is also believed to have discussed with Shah, who is also the BJP president, about the expansion of his state cabinet. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Yediyurappa is also believed to have discussed with Shah, who is also the BJP president, about the expansion of his state cabinet. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed with him various issues concerning the state, particularly the flood situation, sources said.

The chief minister briefed the home minister about the ongoing rescue and relief operations in the flood affected areas in the state, a source said.

 

Yediyurappa is also believed to have discussed with Shah, who is also the BJP president, about the expansion of his state cabinet, the source said.

The Karnataka cabinet currently has no other member except the chief minister. Yediyurappa took oath as the chief minister of Karnataka on July 26.

He proved his government's majority on the floor of the Assembly on July 29.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also called on the home minister on Saturday and discussed with him issues concerning his state, another source said.

...
Tags: b s yediyurappa, amit shah, karnataka floods
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

'I have filed an online complaint against the unknown callers and numbers with the CyberDost initiative of the Home Ministry,' Poonia said. (Photo: ANI)

Army veteran Surendra Poonia files complaint over threat calls from Pakistan

Thirteen patients underwent surgery under the National Programme for Control of Blindness at Indore Netra Chikitsalay on August 8 and some of them later complained of blurred vision. (Photo: Representational)

11 feared to have gone blind after cataract surgeries at Indore hospital

A special police team assisted by a local body raided a house in Moijing Awang Leikai area of Thoubal district and seized equipments and chemicals used to manufacture heroin and brown sugar. (Photo: Representational)

Heroin, brown sugar worth over Rs 100 crore seized in Manipur

The submission was made before District Judge Dharmesh Sharma who was hearing the case in which Shubham Singh, Naresh Tiwari, and Brajesh Singh Yadav are the accused. (Photo: File)

Unnao rape case: CBI seeks week's time from Delhi court to finish probe



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

She is fidayeen: Delhi man makes hoax call at airport to stop wife from flying abroad

Soon after the call on August 8, the authorities at the airport had to temporarily suspend operations of international flights. (Representational Image)
 

SIIMA Awards 2019: Dhanush, Trisha, Pariyerum Perumal win big, here's winners' list

SIIMA Awards 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Let me start with you': India's UN envoy shake hands with Pak scribes; see video

The gesture was made during a media briefing after the United Nations Security Council held a closed-door meeting to discuss India's move to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

9 things to keep in mind when buying a used car online

Do not commit to a purchase solely on the basis of pictures provided by the seller.
 

Watch: PM Modi reaches Bhutan, receives guard of honour

This is Modi's second visit to the Himalayan nation and first since his re-election as Prime Minister. (Photo: ANI)
 

Photo: Saif Ali Khan celebrates 49th birthday with Kareena and Taimur in London

Saif Ali Khan's birthday celebration. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'We will protest,' warns Siddaramiah if rice quantity is cut under Anna Bhagya scheme

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday warned of protests by his party if the BJP-led government in Karnataka meddled with the 'Anna Bhagya scheme of offering free rice to the poor. (Photo: File)

Pak wants J&K to be vulnerable, but precautionary measures are taken: Kishan Reddy

Pakistan wants Jammu and Kashmir to be vulnerable, but we are taking all precautionary measures, said Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy here on Saturday. (Photo: File)

MDMK leader Vaiko to embark on campaign against Neutrino project in TN

The proposed INO project will

Kashmir chapter closed, India's talking point with Pak will be terror: report

Pakistan has strongly condemned New Delhi's move on Kashmir. While Pakistan has been trying to amass international attention on the issue, India has called it an 'internal matter'. (Photo: File)

‘Mistake or blunder?’ Sharad Pawar recalls Narayan Rane's move to join Congress

Nationalist Congress Party or NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said that he cannot tell whether former Shiv Sena leader Narayan Rane's move of joining the Congress in 2005 was a mistake or a blunder. (Photo: Twitter/ @Menarayanrane)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham