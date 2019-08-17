Nation Politics 17 Aug 2019 High Court raps Tela ...
Nation, Politics

High Court raps Telangana government over civic polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Aug 17, 2019, 1:16 am IST
Updated Aug 17, 2019, 1:17 am IST
Justice Chauhan said the government’s counter-affidavit reflected the typical bureaucratic approach to serious issues.
Telangana High Court.
 Telangana High Court.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court dismissed as “unreal, unreasonable and vague” the contentions of the state government that it had complied with all legal requirements to complete the pre-poll procedure for the municipal elections.

The court specifically questioned the government on the matter of seeking objections while delimiting wards and rejecting them, and draft publication of rolls of BC, SC, ST and women voters.

 

A division bench of Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther expressed deep concern and dissatisfaction over the way the principal secretary of the  municipal administration, Mr Aravind Kumar, stated in the counter-affidavit that the pre-poll process was done transparently and asked how he could say so without producing proof.

Justice Chauhan said the government’s counter-affidavit reflected the typical bureaucratic approach to serious issues. “Does the higher officer not know how to file the counter? He has made only vague statements without submitting any evidence, annexures or documents to show how they completed the process,” the Judge said.

Court slams govt for claims sans evidence
Justice Chauhan and Justice Akther were adjudicating on two PILs seeking a direction to stay the pre-poll process which claim that the government had completed in eight days, even though the court had given 109 days.

Justice Chauhan posed a series of questions to Additional Advocate General J. Ramchander Rao about the government’s submissions that the authorities had consulted with the public about delimitation of wards, invited objections and suggestions by publishing it in newspapers. “How can it be treated as gospel truth without the government submitting annexures of newspaper publications, and documents regarding objections.”

Justice Chauhan opined that it was humanly impossible to redress 1,373 objections in a single day.

Justice Chauhan noted that in Karimnagar municipality the government had received 109 objections of which it cleared 59 and rejected 50. In Suryapet, it had rejected all 79 objections, in Nalgonda all 30 and in Armoor all 20 objections had been rejected. The court directed the state to explain by August 20 on what grounds the objections had been rejected.

...
Tags: justice chauhan, telangana high court, municipal elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A. Suriya

Chennai: 16-year-old hacked to death by close friend

The process begins with preparing a sketch, with displays allotted to specific locations. This year, a bronze bust of the Maharaja took over the front of the glasshouse.

Taking stalk: This Kalidas’ symphony of colours at Lalbagh

Madras High court

Parents feel Christian co-ed institutions ‘unsafe’: Madras High court

Alok Kumar

Bengaluru: ADGP Alok Kumar withdraws petition



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Nobody is not afraid’: Chernobyl pilot who made 3 flights within 20 minutes

More than three decades after he flew his helicopter above the radioactive volcano that was Chernobyl’s nuclear reactor number four, the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident, Mykola Volkozub recalls how he feared for his life. (video screengrab/ YouTube)
 

Hyderabad man scores free ride through Zomato, gets praises from netizens

Last week, Facebook user Obesh Komirisetty revealed through a post on the social media website that he was at a mall and could not find a ride back home. (Representational Image)
 

SIIMA Awards 2019: Vijay, Yash, Keerthi, KGF win big, here's full winners list

SIIMA Awards 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Users risk safety by using breached credentials for financial, email accounts: Google

In a recent blogpost, Google said hijackers routinely attempt to sign in to sites across the web with credentials exposed by third-party breaches. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)
 

Watch: Birthday boy Saif Ali Khan looks intense in teaser of 'Laal Kaptaan'

Laal Kaptaan teaser.
 

Meghalaya police's tweet on drug peddlers selling Rasna will leave you in splits

The hilarious tweet included a picture of three small packets filled with an orange powder. (Photo: Meghalaya Police | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh moves Telangana HC on citizenship

Chennamaneni Ramesh.

TPCC plans events for Rajiv Gandhi’s 75th birth anniversary

N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa invites PM to inaugurate Kalaburgi airport

The chief minister also met Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri and invited him for the proposed inauguration next month. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar: Tejashwi skips crucial RJD meeting chaired by Rabri Devi

The meeting was chaired by former Chief Minister Rabri Devi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

UP CM announces residential schools named after Vajpayee in all 18 divisions

He also announced that a 25-feet high statue of Vajpayee will be installed at Lok Bhawan on 25th December this year. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham