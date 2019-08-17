Former AAP leader Kapil Mishra joins Bharatiya Janata Party

The Delhi High Court on August 9 adjourned till September 4 the hearing on Kapil Mishra's plea challenging his disqualification from Delhi Assembly. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Delhi: Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Kapil Mishra joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of party leaders Manoj Tiwari and Vijay Goel on Saturday.

On August 2, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel disqualified rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kapil Mishra, who had campaigned for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Lok Sabha elections, under the anti-defection law on grounds of defection.

The disqualification of Mishra takes effect retrospectively from January 27, 2019. The Karawal Nagar Assembly constituency seat has fallen vacant now.

The Delhi High Court on August 9 adjourned till September 4 the hearing on Kapil Mishra's plea challenging his disqualification from Delhi Assembly. Justice Vibhu Bakhru directed Mishra to file an affidavit within two weeks on the Delhi Assembly Speaker's version.