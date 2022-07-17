KCR responsible for KLIS mishap, says Revanth

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP A. Revanth Reddy said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was responsible for the submergence of motors at Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme.

On the pretext of redesigning Dr B.R. Ambedkar Pranahita-Chevella lift irrigation scheme, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government took up Kaleshwaram works with Rs 1 lakh crore budget, he said.

Revanth Reddy welcomed TV anchor turned politician Kathi Kartika into the Congress fold here at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday. Kartika, along with her followers, reached the Congress office with an impressive procession.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy alleged that Chandrashekar Rao had taken up Kaleshwaram LI scheme to mint money. There was no guarantee whether the submerged motors would work or not, he said. To justify their corruption practices, the TRS government was trying to expose the submergence as natural phenomena by so-called experts, he said. For the last 10 days, incessant rains lashed the state and the river Godavari witnessed floods, he said.

The Chief Minister should have conducted a preparatory meeting on rains and flood in May, but he failed to do so, he alleged. Revanth Reddy recalled that previous chief ministers closely monitored the flood situation and set up helpline centers.

They also set up disaster management teams and health teams to prevent the spread of communicable diseases during floods, he said and added that the Chief Minister conducted review meetings on political strategies, not on floods. Revanth Reddy also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare floods in Telangana state a national disaster and release Rs 2,000 crore for relief operations.

He said the TRS failed to monitor the flood related rescue and rehabilitation programmes. He said the TRS government ignored the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) or introduced any other alternative insurance scheme.