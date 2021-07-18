Nation Politics 17 Jul 2021 Women get lion&rsquo ...
Nation, Politics

Women get lion’s share in nominated posts

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 18, 2021, 2:57 am IST
Updated Jul 18, 2021, 11:03 am IST
In the overall context, 77 posts have gone to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities and 58 to OCs
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has nominated women to 68 nominated posts. (PTI)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has nominated women to 68 nominated posts. (PTI)

Vijayawada: Ending a two-year wait of several aspirants, the state government on Saturday filled up 135 nominated posts with priority given to women, Dalits, BCs and minorities.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has nominated women to 68 nominated posts. Interestingly, there were some unexpected changes with some sitting chairmen making way for others.

 

The list was released here jointly by ministers Mekathoti Sucharita and Ch. Venugopala Krishna along with government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and MPs Nandigam Suresh and Mopdevi Venkataramana.

In the overall context, 77 posts have gone to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities and 58 to OCs.

Jagan Mohan Reddy went about the exercise as he intends to reshuffle his cabinet in a month or two. Among the changes that have been affected, RK Roja was eased out of the APIIC chairperson post, which has now been offered to Mettu Govinda Reddy of Anantapur. Her supporters, after the initial shock, later expressed confidence that Roja would be accommodated in the cabinet reshuffle.

 

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu lost the AP State Brahmin Welfare and Development Corporation chairman post to Seetharamaraju Sudhakar. Minority leader from Vijayawada Shaik Asif, whose earlier hopes of a MLC post in minority quota or the mayor’s post were dashed, has now been rewarded with the post of chairman of AP State Minorities Finance Corporation Ltd. Bandi Sivasakthi Nagendra Punyasheela, who also missed the Vijayawada mayor post, has been appointed as chairperson of AP Industrial Development Corporation (APIDC).

Other prominent appointments include Dr Arun Kumar Monditoka as chairman of AP Forest Development Corporation; Adapa Seshagiri-AP State Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation; Tatineni Padmavathi-APSRTC Regional Board; Tummala Chandra Sekhar Rao (Buddi)-AP Kamma Welfare and Development Corporation; Gubba Chandrasekhar-AP Environment Development Corporation and Aremanda Varaprasad Reddy-Tourism Development Corporation; Muntaz Pathan-AP Handicap & Senior Citizen Corporation; Sheik Asha Begum- Sheik Corporation; Mandhapati Seshagiri Rao- AP Grandhalaya Parishad; Davuluri Dorababu-AP State Housing Corporation; T Prabhavathi-Science & Technology Academy; Dwarampudi Bhaskar Reddy-Civil Supplies Corporation; Vanka Ravindranath-AP MSME Development corporations; Pathapati Sarraju- AP Kshatriya Welfare and Development Corporation and Kanumuri Subba Raju as chairman of AP Road Development Corporation.

 

Ballada Hemamalini from Srikakulam district has been appointed as chairperson of AP Women's Cooperative Finance corporation Ltd; Narthu Rama Rao-AP Greening & Beautification Corporation; Sadi Syamprasad Reddy-SEEDAP(Society for Employment Generation & Enterprise Development in AP); Kayala Venkata Reddy-Maritime Board; Jammana Prasanna Kumar-APTIDCO and Bollavarapu John Wesly as chairman of AP State Christian (Minorities) Finance Corporation Ltd.

...
Tags: ap elections, ap cabinet reshuffle
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

Andhra Pradesh govt announces 135 nominated posts of various corporations

Latest From Nation

In this file photo, multiple funeral pyres of victims of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for mass cremation in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

India records 41,157 fresh Covid cases

Water logging in Hindmata area after heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai rains: 15 dead in house collapses, local train services suspended

Meanwhile, BJP is also preparing a list of likely candidates. (Photo: PTI/File)

Top political contenders in Adilabad go into poll overdrive

Vehicles wade through a flooded street following heavy rain at Malakpet in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana witnesses heavy rains; monsoon to continue till July 20, warns IMD



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Senior YSRCP leaders say ‘no’ to nominated posts

YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy welcoming Dadi Veerabhadra Rao into the party, in Hyderabad. (Photo: DC/File)

Top political contenders in Adilabad go into poll overdrive

Meanwhile, BJP is also preparing a list of likely candidates. (Photo: PTI/File)

Pawar meets PM Modi, talks Shah's new ministry and Banking Act

NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (PTI)

Modi cautions on possible third wave of Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the interaction with Chief Ministers of North Eastern states on Covid-19 situation via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Revanth Reddy — new TPCC chief — a fighter to the core

Revanth Reddy met senior party leader K. Jana Reddy after being appointed as the new TPCC chief on Saturday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->