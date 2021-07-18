Women get lion’s share in nominated posts

Vijayawada: Ending a two-year wait of several aspirants, the state government on Saturday filled up 135 nominated posts with priority given to women, Dalits, BCs and minorities.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has nominated women to 68 nominated posts. Interestingly, there were some unexpected changes with some sitting chairmen making way for others.

The list was released here jointly by ministers Mekathoti Sucharita and Ch. Venugopala Krishna along with government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and MPs Nandigam Suresh and Mopdevi Venkataramana.

In the overall context, 77 posts have gone to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities and 58 to OCs.

Jagan Mohan Reddy went about the exercise as he intends to reshuffle his cabinet in a month or two. Among the changes that have been affected, RK Roja was eased out of the APIIC chairperson post, which has now been offered to Mettu Govinda Reddy of Anantapur. Her supporters, after the initial shock, later expressed confidence that Roja would be accommodated in the cabinet reshuffle.

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu lost the AP State Brahmin Welfare and Development Corporation chairman post to Seetharamaraju Sudhakar. Minority leader from Vijayawada Shaik Asif, whose earlier hopes of a MLC post in minority quota or the mayor’s post were dashed, has now been rewarded with the post of chairman of AP State Minorities Finance Corporation Ltd. Bandi Sivasakthi Nagendra Punyasheela, who also missed the Vijayawada mayor post, has been appointed as chairperson of AP Industrial Development Corporation (APIDC).

Other prominent appointments include Dr Arun Kumar Monditoka as chairman of AP Forest Development Corporation; Adapa Seshagiri-AP State Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation; Tatineni Padmavathi-APSRTC Regional Board; Tummala Chandra Sekhar Rao (Buddi)-AP Kamma Welfare and Development Corporation; Gubba Chandrasekhar-AP Environment Development Corporation and Aremanda Varaprasad Reddy-Tourism Development Corporation; Muntaz Pathan-AP Handicap & Senior Citizen Corporation; Sheik Asha Begum- Sheik Corporation; Mandhapati Seshagiri Rao- AP Grandhalaya Parishad; Davuluri Dorababu-AP State Housing Corporation; T Prabhavathi-Science & Technology Academy; Dwarampudi Bhaskar Reddy-Civil Supplies Corporation; Vanka Ravindranath-AP MSME Development corporations; Pathapati Sarraju- AP Kshatriya Welfare and Development Corporation and Kanumuri Subba Raju as chairman of AP Road Development Corporation.

Ballada Hemamalini from Srikakulam district has been appointed as chairperson of AP Women's Cooperative Finance corporation Ltd; Narthu Rama Rao-AP Greening & Beautification Corporation; Sadi Syamprasad Reddy-SEEDAP(Society for Employment Generation & Enterprise Development in AP); Kayala Venkata Reddy-Maritime Board; Jammana Prasanna Kumar-APTIDCO and Bollavarapu John Wesly as chairman of AP State Christian (Minorities) Finance Corporation Ltd.