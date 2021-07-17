All major political parties focusing in Singareni elections

The SCCL is spread over Old Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam districts. (Representational Photo:AFP)

ADILABAD: All the major parties — the TRS, the BJP, the Congress and the CPI — are focusing attention on the upcoming elections for the recognised trade union in the Singanreni Collieries Corporation Limited (SSCL). The politically high voltage SCCL elections will cover nearly 30 Assembly and three Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana state.

The labour department had postponed the elections in view of the Covid situations. The SCCL is spread over Old Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam districts.

News is that the Congress is projecting Mulugu MLA Seethakka as honorary president of INTUC so that she will fight the poll against Kalvakuntla Kavitha of TBGKS. A few days ago, Kengarla Mallaiah of BMS joined the TBGKS in the presence of TRS working president KT Ramarao.

Mallaiah was president of the TBGKS but joined the BMS due to infighting in the former.

Congress leaders feel Seethakka would boost the winning chances of the INTUC in these elections as she has a good network in the coal belt area and personal relations with trade union leaders for a long time.

BJP leaders are trying their best to strengthen the BMS in Singareni, which was no force there all these years, and win the trade union elections. This will also help the saffron party spread its influence on the families of Singareni workforce in the four districts.

Former Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vivek is working hard to strengthen the BMS since many coal belt areas fall under this Parliament constituency.

Reports are that TPCC president Revanth Reddy and Seethakka will tour the coal belt to strengthen the INTUC.

A senior INTUC leader in Srirampur said, “Seethakka would be made honorary president of INTUC since she has strong influence among the Singareni workers.”

The AITUC affiliated to CPI is trying its best to regain its base among the Singareni workers and lead the recognised trade union in SCCL.

Kavitha as honorary president of TBGKS is holding meetings with its leaders and planning strategies to face the SCCL elections.