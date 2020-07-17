114th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,004,383

34,214

Recovered

636,541

22,806

Deaths

25,609

680

Maharashtra28428115814011194 Tamil Nadu1563691074162236 Delhi118645976933545 Karnataka51422197301037 Gujarat45567321742090 Uttar Pradesh43441266751046 Telangana4110827295396 Andhra Pradesh3804419393492 West Bengal36117211451023 Rajasthan2713419970538 Haryana2400218185322 Bihar2155814101167 Madhya Pradesh2037814127689 Assam197551355555 Odisha1539210877103 Jammu and Kashmir125166446222 Kerala10276486238 Punjab90946277230 Jharkhand4783251342 Chhatisgarh4754248521 Uttarakhand3982299550 Goa3108181719 Tripura228116043 Manipur176411290 Puducherry174394722 Himachal Pradesh137797110 Nagaland9163910 Chandigarh63547611 Arunachal Pradesh4911533 Meghalaya377492 Mizoram2671600 Sikkim235870
Nation Politics 17 Jul 2020 Union minister Gajen ...
Nation, Politics

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat involved in horse trading, alleges Congress

PTI
Published Jul 17, 2020, 11:45 am IST
Updated Jul 17, 2020, 12:08 pm IST
The party also suspended rebel MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh from the party
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.
 Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

Jaipur: The Congress on Friday demanded that a case be lodged against BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, accusing him of being involved in horse trading of Rajasthan MLAs.

The party also suspended rebel MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh from the party for allegedly being involved in the conspiracy to topple the government.

 

AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that two audio recordings have surfaced in which the MLA Sharma, union minister Shekhawat and a BJP leader Sanjay Jain are purportedly talking about the "conspiracy" to topple the government. He demanded an FIR against the three and their arrest.

Surjewala said chief whip Mahesh Joshi has given a complaint to the Special Operation Group for registration of FIR in the matter.

Sharma has, however, denied the allegations. When the audio tapes surfaced on Thursday, he had termed them as fake and said the voice in it was not his.

 

...
Tags: gajendra singh shekhawat, rajasthan congress, rajasthan bjp, sachin pilot, ashok gehlot
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur


Latest From Nation

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee rated Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Dhankhar more dangerous than BJP: Didi

Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan political crisis:Sachin Pilot takes Congress to court over disqualification

The UAE Mission has extended all cooperation to the Customs Authorities in gold smuggling racket and examining the said consignment. (Photo- Twitter)

India in touch with UAE in gold smuggling case

DMK president M K Stalin. (PTI Photo)

DMK to protest against inflated electricity bills



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
 

Why it’s not easy to take facial recognition software off police’s arsenal

Facial recognition technology has a dark side, with it integrated into China’s massive public surveillance system and its social credit experiment where even minor infractions of public norms can result in sanctions.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Dhankhar more dangerous than BJP: Didi

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee rated Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Rajasthan political crisis:Sachin Pilot takes Congress to court over disqualification

Sachin Pilot

'Gunda raj under Mamata govt': Nadda slams TMC over BJP MLA Debendra Nath's death

BJP president J P Nadda. (PTI Photo)

Rise to the occasion: Congress to BJP on Ladakh standoff

An Indian fighter jet flies over a mountain range near Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh. AFP

BJP picks up the refrain as Telangana governor gets under the skin of TRS government

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararjan conducts a videoconference with hospital managements earlier this week.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham