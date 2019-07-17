TMC MPs stage protest against govt for sharing citizens' personal data

On July 8, the TMC MPs walked out of Rajya Sabha protesting against the Centre's decision to disinvest 42 Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and opposed the government's move in Lok Sabha. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Wednesday stage a protest against the alleged sharing of personal data of citizens by the government in the Parliament complex.

The lawmakers was protesting in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament.

Demanding use of ballot papers, the party's lawmakers on June 24 staged a demonstration in the Parliament complex against the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the elections.