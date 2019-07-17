Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 17 Jul 2019 TMC MPs stage protes ...
Nation, Politics

TMC MPs stage protest against govt for sharing citizens' personal data

ANI
Published Jul 17, 2019, 11:26 am IST
Updated Jul 17, 2019, 11:29 am IST
The lawmakers will be protesting in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament.
On July 8, the TMC MPs walked out of Rajya Sabha protesting against the Centre's decision to disinvest 42 Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and opposed the government's move in Lok Sabha. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 On July 8, the TMC MPs walked out of Rajya Sabha protesting against the Centre's decision to disinvest 42 Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and opposed the government's move in Lok Sabha. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Wednesday stage a protest against the alleged sharing of personal data of citizens by the government in the Parliament complex.

The lawmakers was protesting in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament.

 

On July 8, the TMC MPs walked out of Rajya Sabha protesting against the Centre's decision to disinvest 42 Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and opposed the government's move in Lok Sabha.

Demanding use of ballot papers, the party's lawmakers on June 24 staged a demonstration in the Parliament complex against the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the elections.

...
Tags: public sector undertakings, trinamool congress, mps protest
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Mr. Vaiko has flouted the Oath he took (as Candidate) and upon election to uphold the Constitution, the letter stated. (Photo: PTI)

Swamy calls for terminating RS membership of Vaiko over his anti-Hindi remarks

On being asked about the border dispute Odisha and Andhra Pradesh is facing, senior BJP leader Harichandan said that though the role of the Governor is limited he will be happy if he will be able to discuss the issues with both the states and be able to bring out some solution. (Photo: ANI)

Newly appointed Andhra Pradesh governor grateful to PM, Shah

Gulam Rasool Bhat, a local, said 'The unity is such here that you cannot differentiate between Hindu and Muslims here,' (Photo: ANI)

Muslims participate in Amarnath yatra celebrations, set example of communal harmony

On Tuesday, the rebels had argued in court that their resignations must be accepted by the Speaker, and they could not be 'forced to attend the assembly'. (Photo: File)

K'taka Speaker cannot be forced to take a decision within a time frame: SC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Here's how Akshay Kumar is making some quick money on his vacation with family

Akshay Kumar in action. (Source: Instagram)
 

Muslims participate in Amarnath yatra celebrations, set example of communal harmony

Gulam Rasool Bhat, a local, said 'The unity is such here that you cannot differentiate between Hindu and Muslims here,' (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Illegal building demolished in Indore

Dust rose up in the air as the structure came crashing down with a thud in the densely-populated area. (Photo: ANI)
 

Vijay Deverakonda slams reporter for asking Rashmika Mandanna about her break-up

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda (Photo: Sunoj Ninan Mathew)
 

Have to eat rats to survive, claim locals in flood-affected Bihar village

Bihar is witnessing floods as the water levels of several rivers have been rising following heavy rainfall in the past few days. (Photo: ANI)
 

Former Indian Air Force employee donates Rs 1.08 crore to Defence Ministry

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Airman C B R Prasad on Monday and received the cheque from him. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Newly appointed Andhra Pradesh governor grateful to PM, Shah

On being asked about the border dispute Odisha and Andhra Pradesh is facing, senior BJP leader Harichandan said that though the role of the Governor is limited he will be happy if he will be able to discuss the issues with both the states and be able to bring out some solution. (Photo: ANI)

‘BJP will come to power in AP in ’2024’: Daggubati Purandeswari

Daggubati Purandeswari

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterates graft-free admin

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

Min: Law empowers TN to stop hydrocarbon project

M. K. Stalin

Interest subsidy, DA hiked for handloom weavers: Edappadi K Palaniswami

Edappadi K Palaniswami
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham