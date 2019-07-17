Cricket World Cup 2019

No question of going back on resignations, will not attend Assembly: K’taka rebel MLA

Published Jul 17, 2019, 1:02 pm IST
Updated Jul 17, 2019, 1:02 pm IST
‘We are happy with the decision of the Honourable Supreme Court, we honour it,’ rebel Congress MLA B C Patil said in a video.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also said the Speaker was free to decide on the resignations of the rebel MLAs within the time-frame decided by him. (Photo: ANI)
Bengaluru: Hailing the Supreme Court direction on Karnataka political crisis, rebel Congress-JDS MLAs camping in Mumbai Wednesday said there was no question of going back on their resignations from the Assembly or attending the session.

"We are happy with the decision of the Honourable Supreme Court, we honour it," rebel Congress MLA B C Patil said in a video released to the media, a day ahead of the trial of strength in the Karnataka assembly.

 

Flanked by 11 other Congress-JD(S) MLAs who have quit, he said, "we all are together and whatever decision we have taken.. at any cost no question of going back (on resignations). We stand by our decision. No question of going to assembly."

The Supreme Court directed Wednesday that the 15 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs "ought not" to be compelled to take part in the proceedings of the Assembly, where Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is slated to face the floor test on July 18.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also said the Speaker was free to decide on the resignations of the rebel MLAs within the time-frame decided by him.

The court further said the speaker's decision be put before it.

The apex court was hearing the plea of 15 rebel MLAs of Congress and JD(S) seeking direction to the Speaker to accept their resignations from the Assembly.

As many as 16 MLAs -- 13 from the Congress and three from JD(S) -- have resigned, while independent MLAs S Shankar and H Nagesh have withdrawn their support to the coalition government, keeping it on the edge.

The ruling coalition's strength in the House is 117-- Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1, and nominated 1, besides the speaker.

With the support of the two independents, the opposition BJP has 107 MLAs in the 225-member House, including the nominated MLA and Speaker.

If the resignations of the 16 MLAs are accepted, the ruling coalition's tally will be plummet to 101, reducing the 13 month-old Kumaraswamy government to a minority.

According to official sources, nominated member too has a right to vote.

