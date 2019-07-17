Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 17 Jul 2019 Newly appointed Andh ...
Nation, Politics

Newly appointed Andhra Pradesh governor grateful to PM, Shah

ANI
Published Jul 17, 2019, 11:23 am IST
Updated Jul 17, 2019, 11:23 am IST
Former Odisha Minister Harichandan will replace ESL Narasimhan, who has been the Governor of Andhra Pradesh for the last decade.
On being asked about the border dispute Odisha and Andhra Pradesh is facing, senior BJP leader Harichandan said that though the role of the Governor is limited he will be happy if he will be able to discuss the issues with both the states and be able to bring out some solution. (Photo: ANI)
 On being asked about the border dispute Odisha and Andhra Pradesh is facing, senior BJP leader Harichandan said that though the role of the Governor is limited he will be happy if he will be able to discuss the issues with both the states and be able to bring out some solution. (Photo: ANI)

Bhubaneswar: Newly-appointed Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him an opportunity and said that he will try to solve some of the contentious issues the state is facing with Odisha.

Recalling the last episode when he met the Prime Minister, the 84-year-old politician said, "I am very grateful to the Prime Minister who has appointed me as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh. On June 30, I met him and presented by a biography which I have written. During the meeting, he asked many questions regarding politics. On that day, I got some indication from him. Next day I met Amit Shah, discussed with him and got some favourable comments. I have also thanked Dharmendra Pradhan. I also thank people of Odisha."

 

On being asked about the border dispute Odisha and Andhra Pradesh is facing, senior BJP leader Harichandan said that though the role of the Governor is limited he will be happy if he will be able to discuss the issues with both the states and be able to bring out some solution.

"There are many serious issues and border disputes between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. You know that the role of the Governor is very limited. If as a Governor, I will be able to discuss with both the states and be able to bring out some solution then I will be happy," he said.

He continued, "But as you know I will not be in direct politics in accordance of the Constitution and keeping the dignity of that office, I will discharge my duties as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh. I will also look for the development of the state."

Former Odisha Minister Harichandan will replace E S L Narasimhan, who has been the Governor of Andhra Pradesh for the last decade. Narasimhan is also the Governor of Telangana.

Harichandan, a Jana Sangh leader, was BJP state President in Odisha. He had also served as Law Minister in the state.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh, governor
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Mr. Vaiko has flouted the Oath he took (as Candidate) and upon election to uphold the Constitution, the letter stated. (Photo: PTI)

Swamy calls for terminating RS membership of Vaiko over his anti-Hindi remarks

On July 8, the TMC MPs walked out of Rajya Sabha protesting against the Centre's decision to disinvest 42 Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and opposed the government's move in Lok Sabha. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

TMC MPs stage protest against govt for sharing citizens' personal data

Gulam Rasool Bhat, a local, said 'The unity is such here that you cannot differentiate between Hindu and Muslims here,' (Photo: ANI)

Muslims participate in Amarnath yatra celebrations, set example of communal harmony

On Tuesday, the rebels had argued in court that their resignations must be accepted by the Speaker, and they could not be 'forced to attend the assembly'. (Photo: File)

K'taka Speaker cannot be forced to take a decision within a time frame: SC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Here's how Akshay Kumar is making some quick money on his vacation with family

Akshay Kumar in action. (Source: Instagram)
 

Muslims participate in Amarnath yatra celebrations, set example of communal harmony

Gulam Rasool Bhat, a local, said 'The unity is such here that you cannot differentiate between Hindu and Muslims here,' (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Illegal building demolished in Indore

Dust rose up in the air as the structure came crashing down with a thud in the densely-populated area. (Photo: ANI)
 

Vijay Deverakonda slams reporter for asking Rashmika Mandanna about her break-up

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda (Photo: Sunoj Ninan Mathew)
 

Have to eat rats to survive, claim locals in flood-affected Bihar village

Bihar is witnessing floods as the water levels of several rivers have been rising following heavy rainfall in the past few days. (Photo: ANI)
 

Former Indian Air Force employee donates Rs 1.08 crore to Defence Ministry

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Airman C B R Prasad on Monday and received the cheque from him. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘BJP will come to power in AP in ’2024’: Daggubati Purandeswari

Daggubati Purandeswari

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterates graft-free admin

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

Min: Law empowers TN to stop hydrocarbon project

M. K. Stalin

Interest subsidy, DA hiked for handloom weavers: Edappadi K Palaniswami

Edappadi K Palaniswami

Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan Mohan Reddy lock horns over Kapu reservation

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Naidu said that his government had decided to provide reservations to the Kapu community without hampering the interests of backward classes. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham