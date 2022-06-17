Bajrang Dal activist files complaint against Sai Pallavi

Police sources revealed the complainant also stated that the actress’ (in picture) comments had hurt the sentiments of animal lovers whom she compared with Kashmiri extremists. — DC file image

Hyderabad: A Bajrang Dal activist on Thursday lodged a complaint against well-known actress Sai Pallavi at the Sultan Bazaar police station, accusing her of making derogatory comments against Hindus and Kashmiri Pandits on a YouTube channel.

Bajrang Dal activist Akhil stated in his complaints that Sai Pallavi, during a recent interview, had commented negatively on gau rakshaks. “We are verifying the video and will be taking legal opinion,” said Sultan Bazaar inspector P. Padma.

Police sources revealed the complainant also stated that the actress’ comments had hurt the sentiments of animal lovers whom she compared with Kashmiri extremists.

In a statement, BJP spokesperson N.V. Subhash said ‘The Kashmir Files’ was about “genocide against the Kashmir Pandits," and that the actress had no knowledge of Indian history and culture except acting as instructed by directors in the film industry.

Condemning Pallavi's comments, Subhash said cow slaughter was banned in India and it appeared that she had no knowledge of this matter.