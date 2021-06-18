Nation Politics 17 Jun 2021 Special committee to ...
Nation, Politics

Special committee to submit recommendations on revamping govt schools in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 18, 2021, 12:53 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2021, 12:53 am IST
State government will implement a scheme similar to the Andhra Pradesh government's flagship 'Nadu Nedu'
A Cabinet sub-committee on education held a meeting with the state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday. (Photo:Twitter @MinisterKTR)
 A Cabinet sub-committee on education held a meeting with the state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday. (Photo:Twitter @MinisterKTR)

Hyderabad: A Cabinet sub-committee on education held a meeting with the state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday, to decide on steps to equip and strengthen government schools with infrastructure facilities on par with private schools in the state.

The committee has decided to submit its recommendations to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao for further instructions, a circular released on Thursday said.

 

It is learnt that the state government will implement a scheme similar to the Andhra Pradesh government's flagship 'Nadu Nedu' scheme that uses an end-to-end encrypted software with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for their already under-progress school revamp project.

The state government has sought out TCS to use the software for the state as well, for which they will have to acquire a formal no-objection certificate from the AP government. The Telangana state government has now written to the Andhra Pradesh education department seeking the same, to which, an official notification said, the AP government has responded positively.

 

The Telangana state government in its 2021 budget had announced a new scheme to upgrade government schools and had allocated an amount of Rs 4,000 crore under which state-run schools were to be revamped over the next two years. Apart from providing basic facilities, the government will take up construction and repair of buildings and sanitation facilities, and provision of furniture and other amenities.

“Modern technology will be used to put classrooms on digital platforms,” the finance minister Harish Rao had said.

...
Tags: telangana, govt schools, nadu-nedu, sabitha indra reddy, harish rao, schools, education
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The MLA assured that the herbal mix will be distributed to over 1.60 lakh families in his constituency. (Representational Image)

Distribution of Anandaiah’s herbal mix embroiled in political controversies

Police conducting vehicle checks on Vijayawada National Highway at Dilshukhnagar during lockdown hours. (DC Photo)

Lockdown likely to end on June 20 in Telangana

The food grain purchases by the state have increased by 576 per cent in the seven years since the formation of Telangana state in June 2014, the government said. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Telangana sets new record in paddy procurement in Kharif-Rabi seasons

Jindal urban waste management project president M.M. Chari explained about the features of the plant through a power-point presentation. (Representative Image: AFP)

CM Jagan to inaugurate Waste-to-Energy Plant with 15 MW capacity



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Former TRS leader Etala Rajender joins BJP

Etala Rajender joined the party in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo: PTI)

Uddhav Thackeray meets PM Modi, discusses Maratha quota issue, GST compensation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Congress leader Ashok Chavan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.(Photo:Twitter@CMOMaharashtra)

Kamala Harris dials PM Modi on US decision to send vaccines to India

Kamala Harris on Thursday made her first phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him the decision of the Biden Administration to send tens of thousands of doses of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines to India. (Photo: AFP)

Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala hints at returning to active politics

Sasikala had been staying in Chennai's T Nagar area after returning to the city in February. (Photo: File/PTI)

Lok Janshakti Party's Chirag faction expels five party MPs

Both factions moved swiftly to take control of the party a day after Mr Paras, the youngest brother of Chirag Paswan's father and party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, was recognised by the Lok Sabha secretariat as the leader of the LJP in the Lower House on Monday evening. — PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham