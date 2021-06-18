Special committee to submit recommendations on revamping govt schools in Telangana

Hyderabad: A Cabinet sub-committee on education held a meeting with the state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday, to decide on steps to equip and strengthen government schools with infrastructure facilities on par with private schools in the state.

The committee has decided to submit its recommendations to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao for further instructions, a circular released on Thursday said.

It is learnt that the state government will implement a scheme similar to the Andhra Pradesh government's flagship 'Nadu Nedu' scheme that uses an end-to-end encrypted software with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for their already under-progress school revamp project.

The state government has sought out TCS to use the software for the state as well, for which they will have to acquire a formal no-objection certificate from the AP government. The Telangana state government has now written to the Andhra Pradesh education department seeking the same, to which, an official notification said, the AP government has responded positively.

The Telangana state government in its 2021 budget had announced a new scheme to upgrade government schools and had allocated an amount of Rs 4,000 crore under which state-run schools were to be revamped over the next two years. Apart from providing basic facilities, the government will take up construction and repair of buildings and sanitation facilities, and provision of furniture and other amenities.

“Modern technology will be used to put classrooms on digital platforms,” the finance minister Harish Rao had said.