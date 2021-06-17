Nation Politics 17 Jun 2021 Rajnath for freedom ...
Nation, Politics

Rajnath for freedom of navigation in South China Sea

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 17, 2021, 1:27 am IST
Updated Jun 17, 2021, 1:27 am IST
He called for an open and inclusive order in the Indo-Pacific based upon respect for sovereignty and the territorial integrity of nations
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) via video conference, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)
 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) via video conference, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: With China listening, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday called for freedom of navigation, overflights and unimpeded commerce in the South China Sea where the Chinese Navy is flexing its muscles.

Mr Singh called for an open and inclusive order in the Indo-Pacific based upon respect for sovereignty and the territorial integrity of nations while addressing the eighth ASEAN defence ministers meeting Plus. The ADMM Plus is an annual meeting of the defence ministers of 10 ASEAN countries and eight dialogue partner countries -- Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States. Brunei is the ADDM Plus forum’s chair this year. Mr Singh also stressed on “peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue”.

 

“India calls for a free, open and inclusive order in the Indo-Pacific, based upon respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and adherence to international rules and laws,” said Mr Singh in a video conference.

He said maritime security challenges are an area of concern for India, adding that sea lanes of communication are critical for peace, stability, prosperity and development of the Indo-Pacific region. “In this regard, developments in the South China Sea have attracted attention in the region and beyond. India supports the freedom of navigation, overflights and unimpeded commerce in these international waterways,” said the defence minister. He said that India hopes that the code of conduct negotiations will lead to outcomes that are in keeping with international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and do not prejudice the legitimate rights and interests of nations that are not party to these discussions.

 

Mr Singh said India has strengthened its cooperative engagements in the Indo-Pacific based on converging visions and values for the promotion of peace, stability, and prosperity in the region. “Premised on the centrality of Asean, India supports the utilisation of Asean-led mechanisms as important platforms for implementation of our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific,” said Mr Singh. He added that India’s engagement with the Southeast Asian region, of which ASEAN is a primary component, is based on its “Act East Policy” announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2014. “Key elements of this policy are to promote economic cooperation, cultural ties and develop strategic relationships with countries in the Indo-Pacific region through continuous engagement at the bilateral, regional and multilateral levels,” he added.

 

...
Tags: rajnath singh, south china sea, chinese navy, indo-pacific, asean defence ministers, admm plus, law of the sea, southeast asian region, india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said the Cabinet has approved increasing the subsidy amount for DAP fertiliser for the benefits of farmers. (Photo:PTI)

Cabinet approves hike in DAP fertiliser subsidy by Rs 700 per bag

Around 326 candidates have been short-listed for the interview based on the marks obtained by them in the main written exam which was held from December 14 to December 20, last year. — Representational image/DC

High Court puts APPSC Group-1 interviews on hold

A parliamentary standing committee recently called for stringent action other than denial of vigilance clearance against the officers who failed to submit their returns. It has also recommended the DoPT and the CVC to increase surveillance on such officials. — Representational image/By arrangement

14 IAS officers from Telugu states fail to submit annual immovable property returns

Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued show cause notices to Ravi Gupta. (DC Photo)

Appointment of APPs: HC issues show cause to Telangana home secretary



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AIADMK slams Sasikala for 'audio politics', trying 'divide and rule' tactic

Hitting out at Sasikala for attempting

Amit Shah to focus on talks with farmer unions

A file picture of the farmers protest in Singhu Border (Image Source: Prakash Singh/AFP)

Twitter campaign to declare Tulu as official language gets political support

Backing the campaign, Dakshina Kannada MP and BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel tweeted in Tulu saying, Efforts and talks are on to include Tulu in the eighth schedule. (PTI Photo)

Jagan calls on Amit Shah, pushes three capitals plan for Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence on Thursday. (Photo:ANI)

Will continue as Karnataka CM for next two years, says Yediyurappa

Speculation has been rife for some time now that efforts were on, by a section of the ruling BJP to exert pressure for unseating Yediyurappa. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham