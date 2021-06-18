Nation Politics 17 Jun 2021 Jagan stresses on qu ...
Jagan stresses on quality houses under Pedalandariki Illu scheme

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 18, 2021, 12:18 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2021, 12:18 am IST
Reddy said that colonies should not become slums and they all must boast of good infrastructure facilities
CM Jagan on Thursday interacted with newly-appointed joint collectors (Housing) across the State to ensure effective implementation of Pedalandariki Illu scheme. (Photo:DC)
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday interacted with newly-appointed joint collectors (Housing) across the State to ensure effective implementation of Pedalandariki Illu scheme.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said that ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ initiative is a massive housing project taken up by the State government, the first in the country. He stated that over 28 lakh houses are being constructed in 17,000 layouts, where some of the layouts are of the size of municipalities. He directed officials to complete them within the time-frame.

 

Besides these, the Chief Minister told the officials to focus on providing house-sites to all eligible persons within 90 days of applying on a saturation basis, by maintaining complete transparency and zero corruption. He spoke against a situation where only 10 per cent of eligible people get benefitted. He said that officials should take the responsibility of constructing houses for all those receiving house-sites.

Reddy said that colonies should not become slums and they all must boast of good infrastructure facilities, which is a top priority, as the government is spending over Rs 84,000 crore on it with infrastructure alone getting Rs 34,000 crore of the amount.

 

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to maintain transparency and ensure quality in every work. If quality is compromised, problems will arise and therefore it was essential to proceed with an effective plan of action, he added.

Special chief secretary (housing) Ajay Jain, chief secretary to the Chief Minister Praveen Prakash, secretary Salmon Arokhya Raj, additional secretary Muthyalaraju, AP State Housing Corporation MD Narayana Bharat Gupta and other senior officials were present.

Tags: andhra pradesh, joint collectors, pedalandariki illu, 28 lakh houses, jagan mohan reddy, free housing, ap state housing corporation
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


