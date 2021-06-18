AP to fully apply New Education Policy

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that the New Education Policy (NEP) would be very much useful to students and teachers and instructed officials to draft an action plan for its smooth implementation. He further ordered that one or two government junior colleges be set up in every mandal to impact good quality education.

The CM informed that the modernisation of schools under the Nadu-Nedu phase-2 would start on July 1 and asked officials to consider including sport dress and shoes in the Vidya Kanuka kits for the students from next year. He was holding a review meeting on the education department and Nadu-Nedu on Thursday.

Jagan Mohan Reddy insisted that no employee would be laid off from schools and Anganwadi centers, and no centre would be closed. Instead, changes were being made for synergy between them. He said there should be two types of schools. One should offer PP1, PP2, Preparatory Class, Class 1 and Class 2. It should be located within 1 km distance of the students. The other should offer education from Class 3 to Class 10, within 3km distance.

The CM explained that the main purpose of the new policy change is to keep the teacher-student ratio rational. For instance, he said it is not appropriate to have one teacher for four students or a single teacher for a large number of students. The approach of a single teacher teaching all subjects is also incorrect, he felt.

The CM stressed on the right student-teacher ratio in foundation courses as sound mental development is essential for the children below eight years and their skills need to be improved. He also said it is not appropriate to set up all classrooms at one place and added that no one should find fault with the move to bring schools within 3 km distance of students. He said the aim is to provide quality education, quality teaching and quality infrastructure as per the NEP and the state education policy should be in tune with it.

The government is looking forward to teaching in the English medium, striving to provide quality education to the children. He called for creating awareness among teachers, public representatives and others on the NEP and the officials should clarify their doubts.

Reviewing the Nadu Nedu, he asked the officials to frame an action plan to complete Nadu Nedu works in Anganwadi centers within two years. He said the foundation schools concept was introduced by the Central government and everyone should follow it. He said there are 18 subjects till Class 5 and the SGT teacher can't handle them and a separate teacher is needed for each subject.

The CM made it clear that all schools shall have playgrounds and ordered land acquisition wherever necessary. He said to strengthen laboratories and libraries in schools and added to provide better internet facilities in school libraries.

Education minister Adimulapu Suresh, women and child welfare minister Thaneti Vanitha, school education principal secretary Buditi Rajashekar, women and child welfare principal secretary A.R. Anuradha, women and child welfare director Kritika Shukla, education commissioner Chinaveerabhadrudu, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan state project director Vetri Selvi, finance secretary Gulzar and other officials were present.